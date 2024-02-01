Morgan Wade Deleting All Instagram Photos With Kyle Richards A Strategic Move? Report Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Purge

Everything is well and good between the besties, Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards. They are still best friends, per an ET source. The rumors of the songstress and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star parting ways fumed on Tuesday when the former wiped her Instagram off of any pictures with Richards, which TMZ now reports was a bid to make space for new promotional content for her upcoming music.

As of now, Wade’s Instagram profile only features two posts. One is an announcement for her 2024 Crossing State Lines Tour and the second one is a promotion for Alanis Morissette’s Triple Moon Tour, on which she’ll serve as a special guest.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards’ friendship is very much intact

The rumors are not true! Morgan Wade deleting pictures with Kyle Richards is more of a strategic move and less of an implication of her crumbling relationship with her bestie. Wade did not specifically delete pictures with Kyle, to begin with. She wiped her profile clean of every post, leaving behind just two promotional pictures. So, there is no cause for alarm regarding the friendship status of the Wilder Days singer and the Bravo star.

A source confirmed to ET, “Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends. Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project. Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do.”

Prior to the latest change, Wade’s Instagram featured many selfies and vacation pictures with Kyle Richards among others. The latter’s Instagram on the other hand still features pictures with Morgan Wade and the pair still follow each other on Instagram.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards are more than friends? Fans have long speculated the fact

Morgan and Kyle’s relationship has been a hot topic of conversation in the Bravo nation, with many believing that the RHOBH star and Morgan Wade are more than friends. The assumptions gained traction in July last year when Richards and her husband Mauricio announced their separation. Richards, though, has maintained that Wade is just one of her best friends and nothing is romantic between them.

During a confessional on RHOBH this season, Kyle explained why she was so drawn to Wade. “Initially, I was drawn to Morgan by her music,” she said.

“Morgan’s music really spoke to me, because she was just so raw and open and honest, and just putting it all out there, and I admire that in someone. Especially someone that has struggled with that myself. I appreciate that quality in someone,” she added.

