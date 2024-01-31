Justin Bieber Shares Rehearsal PICS Amid NHL All-Star Headlining Rumors; All We Know So Far

Justin Beiber took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop his rehearsal pictures on Tuesday (January 30) amid rumors of him performing at the NHL All-Star game. The extravagant event is supposed to take place in Toronto on February 2nd and 3rd, 2024. However, to the dismay of his fans, Beiber will not be attending the event. After several speculations, NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer confirmed that the singer would skip the event for health reasons.

Mayer stated on X that "Bieber hasn't performed live since 2022 as he deals with a health concern known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome, so the idea of him performing during the All-Star festivities was off the table pretty early." He further added, "Him being involved, that was a no-brainer. You're going to see that he's going to be very present."

Top-performing line-up at NHL All-Star game

NHL All-Star is going to be a grand event with legendary stars performing at the game. The list includes Owen Riegling, known for Old Dirt Roads, his hit single, who will be performing on the opening day of the event. Apart from him, Tate McRae made it to the list and will perform during the second intermission of the game.

Will Arnett, the actor, and the musician Michael Buble will also be seen at the event. Natalie Morris, as well as ASL interpreters Lisa Dressler and Lisa Faria, will make appearances in the NHL this season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What did Justin Bieber say about wife Hailey on her birthday? Exploring his emotional post online

Justin Bieber’s battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The Justice singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that went on to affect the singer’s ear and facial nerves. Earlier in a video, the singer revealed, “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. And it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

The Peaches singer is said to miss the NHL All-Star game event due to similar health issues.

ALSO READ: ‘I was a little disappointed’: When Justin Bieber recalled his very emotional and ‘overwhelming’ moment during VMAs