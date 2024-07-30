Musician Rod Stewart Reflects on Aging With Confidence At 79; ‘I’ve Got No Fear’

Renowned musician Rod Stewart embraced the fact with confidence that he is aging like fine wine. In a new interview with The Sun, the singer opened up about feeling like he's entering the final stages of life at age 79, but he is pumped and denies slowing down yet. "I’m aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear," Stewart, who's amid his Las Vegas residency and plans to tour the world through February 2025, told the outlet.

"We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket," the British artist said. "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can... I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy, mate, easy," he added.

Stewart became a global star following the significant commercial success of his milestone album Every Picture Tells a Story (1971). Although best known as a solo artist, Stewart earned his first exposure and success as a member of several famous groups.

Rod Stewart on aging and its impact on his post-show party life

Stewart further revealed that he does not party as much as he used to before. "Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show," he explained. He said that with the natural process of aging as a singer, one must take care of their vocal cords. "Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?" he added.

However, he also admitted that he still likes to have a good time and relax after every show. "You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians, and I make them drink," said Stewart. "We absolutely love it."

He is also the proud founder of Wolfie's Whiskey, a new blended Scotch whiskey from the banks of Loch Lomond in southern Scotland.

More on Rod Stewart's life, his whiskey venture, and music

Rod Stewart has recently moved away from the rock genre to release a new swing album, aptly titled Swing Fever, with Jools Holland in February 2024. Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart spoke about his thriving relationship with Lancaster, whom he married in 2007. He revealed that he is a die-hard romantic and the duo enjoys candle-lit dinners together even after so many years.

Stewart is quite active on his social media accounts as well, promoting his latest tracks and his cherished whiskey brand. According to The Drinks Business, Wolfie's Whiskey has been distilled, blended, and bottled at Loch Lomond distillery in Alexandria, Scotland, under the eye of an expert blender Michael Henry, who was appointed to the position in 2014 following ten years as a brewer.

