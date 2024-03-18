NAACP Image Awards 2024: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Archewell Foundation Award Recipient Dr Joy Buolamwini

The latest update is on Thursday, the Archewell Foundation named Dr. Joy Buolamwini the 2024 recipient of the NAACP—Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award for her work fighting racial and gender biases in AI.

In a video on the Archewell Foundation site, Meghan and Harry personally informed Dr. Buolamwini.

"Congratulations, you've won!" Meghan said, hugging her. Prince Harry followed with a warm embrace.

Dr. Joy Buolamwini exclaimed in the video, “You really surprised me!” The encounter seemed to occur at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas. Meghan participated in a panel titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen on Friday, alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and author-sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen. Notably, Meghan wore the same outfit as during the panel, and Buolamwini was seen in the video holding a SXSW lanyard.

Dr. Joy Buolamwini honoured for AI civil rights advocacy

Dr. Joy Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League after finding that face detection software failed to recognize her but detected a white mask. In her book Unmasking AI, she explores the societal impacts of technology and advocates for preventing AI harm.

"I'm deeply honoured to receive the Digital Civil Rights Award from the NAACP and The Archewell Foundation. With AI's rapid growth, it's vital to ensure fair algorithms that don't infringe on marginalized communities' rights. This award supports our efforts at the Algorithmic Justice League to prevent AI harm, support those affected, and raise awareness through advocacy, art, and research." Dr. Joy shared her thoughts while receiving the award.

Last year, the prize was awarded to Nabiha Syed, CEO of The Markup, a nonprofit news outlet examining technology's societal effects.

Meghan and Prince Harry receive the President's award

In 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan presented the inaugural NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award to Dr. Safiya Noble, co-founder of UCLA's Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, a distinguished scholar, author, and advocate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award for exceptional achievements and public service. Previous recipients include Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, and Rihanna . Through their Archewell Foundation, Harry and Meghan have aided COVID-19 relief efforts and championed the Black Lives Matter movement, advocating for racial justice.

Harry thanked the Black community for their warm welcome, while Meghan, accompanied by her mother Doria Ragland, expressed her pride.

Prince Harry virtually attends the Diana Legacy awards

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, virtually attended the Diana Legacy Awards, honoring his late mother, Princess Diana, alongside his Archewell commitments.

"Mom would be so proud of your work. Thank you for everything you do," Harry told the honorees via video conference. “I wish I could be there with you all."

"The future is yours to shape, and you're making a difference," the Duke of Sussex remarked. "Enjoy the rest of your evening, but don't get into trouble. Thank you for inspiring others and preserving my mother's legacy. I truly appreciate it."

The Diana Legacy Awards occurred in London, but Harry spoke from California, where he and Meghan have resided since 2020. (Meanwhile, Harry's brother, Prince William, presented trophies in person at the event on Thursday).

