Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Return To Instagram For New Lifestyle Brand; Deets Inside

Meghan Markle is making headlines yet again, but this time for a different reason. The Duchess of Sussex returns to Instagram with a new venture. The actress unveiled the brand name American Riviera Orchard on social media platforms. The official page of the venture reads, "By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024."

The business is supposed to be a lifestyle brand where the public would get supplements for their daily needs, such as gardening items, home decor, food, and other general lifestyle products. The first story that was uploaded on the page showed Meghan picking up flowers and cooking, while the song I Wish You Love played in the background.

Details Of Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Brand

The name, American Riviera Orchard, came from the place near Santa Barbara in California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with their two kids. Santa Barbara is also fondly called the American Riviera "because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture." While the business has taken off, the trademarking process is still in works.

The logo of the brand showcases Montecito, a neighboring place of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s residency. The brand idea is said to be the continuation of the Duchess’ blog, which she regularly updated until 2017. Markle shared her favorite food and travel memories with some personal thoughts. Her blog was named The Tig, after Tignanello. The brand has also been put on the waitlist for the advertising department. This way, the company could reach out to its target audience and let them know about the new products that would launch in the future.

Meghan Markle Deactivated All Her Social Media Accounts In 2017

The Suits actress shut down all of her social media accounts in 2017 after getting engaged to Prince Harry. Markle also switched off her personal blog, where she would update fans with new places to eat and travel. After getting married to the former royal member, all the updates regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being uploaded on the official page of Kensington Palace, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

