Naomi Watts Gushes About Kim Kardashian's Acting Skills in Ryan Murphy’s Latest Series All's Fair: 'She’s Impressive'

Naomi Watts has nothing but praise and respect for co-star Kim Kardashian in Ryan Murphy's new legal drama All's Fair. The series boasts a stellar cast of veteran thespians including Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor.

Watts gives credit to her costar Kim K on All's Fair, calling the reality star's actress era a bold move. The Academy Award-nominated actress said that Kardashian entered a completely different environment head-on. The businesswoman was bold and unapologetic as she steered herself into her newest venture.

Speaking to British Vogue, While We're Young actress, 56, described Kardashian, 44, as "kind," "hard-working," and a risk-taker for making a jump from reality TV to scripted series, starting with American Horror Story.

The Mulholland Drive actress gushed about the Skims founder, saying, "I have so much respect for her. A businesswoman taking a huge great leap into acting. A new arena?! And unapologetically so. She’s impressive!"

Reflecting on the all-female-centered law firm series, Watts said she was excited about the ensemble, adding that the project is empowering. She elaborated, "I just love the empowerment side of his storytelling, about putting this great group of women together and how they can not only kick ass but take care of each other as well."

Previously, Kardashian had shared multiple pictures from set with her All's Fair castmates featuring Paulson, Watts, Close, Murphy, and Nash with her 358 million followers on Instagram.

Naomi Watts described the project as an empowering act devoid of patriarchy or misogyny where women take care of each other. The filming of the series reportedly began in October 2024.

Kim Kardashian has stepped into the role of a high-profile Los Angeles divorce lawyer who works at an all-female law firm in the series. All's Fair is set to arrive on Hulu for streaming.

