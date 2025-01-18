Is Kim Kardashian Single? Skims Founder Admits She Lied, Teases Secret Relationship in The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer

Reality star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, 44, has fueled speculation that she is leading a secret romantic life after all, in the latest Season 6 trailer for The Kardashians. The preview teases that Kim might be in a secret relationship with someone, refuting her previous claims about staying single.

In a confessional, Kardashian revealed that she had expressed a desire not to be tied down, but she was not entirely honest about it. She disclosed a change in her mindset toward being romantically involved with someone, subtly indicating a developing relationship.

Kim said, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys."

She playfully added, "Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me."

The trailer also suggests that the relationship may be serious, as Kardashian talks about plans to remodel her home and make space for a partner's belongings. Her mother, Kris Jenner, reacted to the effort, and Kardashian admitted that she feels strongly about the mystery man.

The momager replied to Kim, saying, "He’ll be happy," before noting, "You must really like him."

This latest news comes on the heels of much speculation surrounding Kardashian's love life. Following her highly publicized romance with Pete Davidson, which she ended in 2022, Kardashian was rumored to have briefly dated NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. at the beginning of 2024, though that never panned out.

More recently, various news outlets reported that she was casually dating a real estate investor who keeps a low profile, but some of Page Six's sources claimed the relationship wasn't serious.

Advertisement

Despite saying she wasn't ready for a new relationship, the trailer suggests otherwise. However, Kim Kardashian hasn't been spotted in public with a partner — not even at her family's Christmas celebration in December 2024.

ALSO READ: Why Kim Kardashian ‘Misses Being Thick’ After Dramatic Weight Loss? Find Out