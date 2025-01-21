Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Photo of US First Lady Melania Trump Making a Political Statement; READ

Kim Kardashian has reignited political gossip after posting a picture of Melania Trump on her Instagram story from Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

The picture of the First Lady in a chic black suit and hat was fast to cause a social media storm, with users breaking down the reality star's political allegiances. Kardashian, 44, has been mum on her stance on the divisive 2024 election, where Trump beat Kamala Harris.

However, Kim K's connection with Elon Musk, a Trump supporter and chief of the Department of Government Efficiency, and her on-again, off-again friendship with Ivanka Trump have called into question her silence.

Online reactions were polarized and fast. Some felt that Kardashian's support for Trump was an example of how rich people are essentially conservative, while others praised her for recognizing Melania's style and class.

One X user said, "Kim Kardashian being a Trumpie is not shocking but insanely disappointing and disgusting. does having black children mean anything??"

Another user said on X, "Lol y'all been knew Kim was a maga supporting weirdo with how much she & her family fetishize black people & culture. Her & her family have been stealing from bw creators for years & yall still been buying her shit. Don't let this stop you now."

Another X user expressed, "Why are some of you acting surprised that Kim K, same woman that was married to K West, willingly advertised Tesla and Elon musk, coming from a family that always had closed ties with Trump, is actually a trump supporter?"

Critics argued that the post was a sneaky endorsement, while fans defended her right to be able to speak.

This is not Kardashian's first link to Trump. In his first term, she came to the White House in 2018 advocating for prison reform and obtaining commutations for nonviolent offenders.

Although Kim Kardashian made a public pro-Biden post on her social media in 2020, her activities and ties have left everyone wondering about her present position.

