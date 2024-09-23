‘Saw the Whole Thing’: Keith Urban Reveals He Binged-Watched Wife Nicole Kidman’s Netflix Show The Perfect Couple Before It Came Out

Nicole Kidman has always charmed her audience with her star power. With striking looks, impeccable acting skills, and punchy dialogues, the actress nailed her role in Netflix’s recent hit, The Perfect Couple.

What’s the cherry on top, you ask? Well, aside from her fans, Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, also loved the show. The musician spoke to PEOPLE at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, revealing that he got a preview screening before the show was released on the 5th of the same month.

“I saw the whole thing before it came out, binged it,” he told PEOPLE about the show. “It’s been amazing. I’ve had so many people stop me and say how much they love it,” he added.

The six-episode limited series, The Perfect Couple, is a murder mystery based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. It features Nicole Kidman as Garrison Winbury and Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, a wealthy married couple living in a sprawling Nantucket home.

Keith Urban, Kidman’s husband, joked about his ability to keep a secret, admitting that he’s the best secret keeper you’ll ever meet. As a result, he’s never worried about accidentally spoiling the plot for others or revealing too much about the show’s ending.

The series boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Alongside Kidman and Schreiber, the show features Dakota Fanning, Billy Howle, Eve Hewson, Bollywood star Ishaan Khattar, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

Nicole Kidman, known for her role in Moulin Rouge, also serves as an executive producer on The Perfect Couple alongside Per Saari for Blossom Films. Additionally, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady are on board as producers, representing The Jackal Group. The series generated significant buzz with the release of its trailer ahead of its OTT premiere.

On a personal note, Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, who have been married since 2006, continue to stay busy. Urban recently released a new album titled High, which dropped on Friday, September 20.

Have you watched The Perfect Couple yet? Let us know what you think of it!

