Is The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Happening? Here's What Report Says

Get ready for more icy stares from Miranda Priestly in a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, as Disney is allegedly planning to continue the story from the 2006 hit movie. Meryl Streep may return as the formidable fashion magazine editor, facing off against Emily Blunt's character, now a top executive in luxury brands, as traditional magazine publishing declines, reports Puck.

Recently on July 8, 2024, Puck's Lauren Sherman reported about the news stating, "Finally, a Devil Wears Prada sequel is in the works, with Miranda Priestly facing the dystopian post-aughts realities of the magazine business. In other declining-industry news: notes on the Saks-Neimans merger."

Based on Lauren Weisberger's novel about a young woman's challenging job at a fashion magazine, the original film was a huge success, earning over $326 million worldwide and accolades for Streep's performance in 2006.

Discussions with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, known for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, are underway for the sequel's script. Puck's Lauren Sherman noted, "Disney has given Finerman the okay to hire the original film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, now that Streep is in."

The storyline under discussion centers on Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep in a Wintour-like role, nearing the end of her career amidst the decline of traditional magazine publishing. As described, Priestly finds herself in a confrontational situation with her former assistant, Emily Charlton played by Emily Blunt, who has risen to become a prominent executive at a luxury conglomerate akin to Kering or LVMH, whose advertising support Priestly urgently requires, as discussed by Puck's Lauren Sherman.

However, Disney has currently declined Puck's request to comment on the news.

Devil Wears Prada's original cast reminisced about the movie's impact on their career

Recently, the actors reunited at the SAG Awards and reminisced about the movie's impact, with Hathaway and Blunt sharing stories about working with Streep and the film's lasting influence.

During a conversation on Variety's Actors on Actors series, Emily Blunt said to Anna Hathaway that they had a 'joy bomb of a time' filming the cult-classic film. She also went on to say that no one knew that film would become such a massive success.

Simultaneously, a stage musical adaptation, starring Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly, is set to debut in London, featuring music by Elton John. Produced by Oscar winner Wendy Finerman, the sequel's development was first reported by Puck, though Disney has not yet commented on the news.

Currently, we are waiting for the official confirmation of Disney. Stay tuned for more future updates on The Devil Wears Prada Sequel.

