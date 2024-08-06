Why Was Zac Efron Hospitalized While Vacationing In Spain? Here’s What Source Has To Say

The former Disney star, Zac Efron, 36, appeared to have allegedly been taken to a hospital after a “minor” incident that took place in the swimming pool during his getaway in Spain.

As reported by People Magazine, Efron was vacationing at a villa in Ibiza, Spain, during the weekend when he decided to go for a swim with his friends in the pool at the property. The source told the aforementioned publication that Efron met with a “minor swimming incident” after that time.

The insiders confirmed to the outlet on Monday, August 5, that the 17 Again actor’s chest hit the bottom of the pool after he dived, and as a result, water was ingested into his lungs.

According to the outlet, the security at the villa assisted in pulling Efron out of the water after he showed signs of discomfort. The insider added that the Baywatch star was momentarily dazed, and thus he was hospitalized.

The source said that the 36-year-old had X-rays done on his chest to make sure no water was left in his lungs. He was cleared within hours, but he waited at the hospital until the paparazzi who followed him to the hospital were gone. The High School Musical alum’s rep told the publication, “He’s fine.”

On Sunday, August 4, Efron took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself, where he appeared to be lifting weights while balancing his body on top of a pink exercise ball. He wrote, “Happy and healthy,” adding, “Thanks for the well wishes.” The star is said to be back in the U.S., per the outlet.

As reported by the publication, while the actor was in Spain, he appeared on stage with DJ Martin Garrix’s performance at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club. Garrix uploaded a fun moment captured in a video on his TikTok account where both individuals can be seen dancing.

As far as his professional front goes, he recently starred in a rom-com film titled A Family Affair, which was released on Netflix in June. The film also stars Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Kathy Bates.

We may experience nostalgia as we will get to see Efron in the Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby, released in 1987, along with a thrilling film titled Famous. Both projects are in the preproduction stage, according to the publication.

