’Thank You For The… Nicole Kidman Acknowledges Fans For Their Support Since Her Mother’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Nicole Kidman seems to be filled with gratitude for the support she has received after the death of her mother. The news that the actress' mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had died at the age of 84 was shared by the film’s director Halina Reijn at the Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2024, after Kidman left the festival early then due to a family emergency.

On September 12, Kidman posted a sweet statement via Instagram. “My sister and I, along with our family, want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” the post read.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other," it said in the end.

Kidman's tribute included a carousel of three pictures of her mother. The first was a solo portrait of a much younger Janelle. The two photos that followed were family pictures in which both Kidman and her sister Antonia Kidman appeared. After her heartfelt tribute, her fellow contemporaries flooded the comment section with condolences.

Previously, Kidman opened up about how her mother's career shaped up in a 2020 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. “She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman said. She further added that although her mother never had the career she wanted, she knew that her daughters would have equal opportunities.

Kidman and her husband Keith Urban are parents to Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Kidman also shares daughter Isabella Jane Cruise and son Connor Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Meanwhile, Kidman's film Babygirl, which made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, also stars Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas.

Kidman's recent hit show The Perfect Couple which premiered on September 5, 2024, is also available to stream on Netflix.

