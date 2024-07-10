What Is Anne Hathaway And Jessica Chastain Starrer Mother's Instinct About? Trailer, Plot, Release Date And Everything To Know

Mother’s Instinct starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain will bring forth a power-packed cast and a storyline that has the potential to blow the audience’s mind. The film’s distributor, NEON has released its trailer. Read ahead to know more details about the upcoming movie.

What is Mother’s Instinct about?

Based on its trailer, the Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain starrer movie deals with a serious and heavy topic that will surely keep the audience hooked.

The movie’s premise is set around the 1960s. The story captures two neighbors, Celine (Anne Hathaway) and Alice (Jessica Chastain), who are also best friends.

The friendship appears to be strong and both praise each other. They share the same traditional lifestyle, where both of the actresses are portraying stay-at-home moms.

Their blooming friendship’s trajectory soon changes as Celin’s son falls off her home’s balcony, which leads him to his death. This is witnessed by her best friend, who is late to save him.

Soon their beautiful multicolored dresses change to black attires, mourning the death of Celine’s child.

This causes a rift in them, as Celine is skeptical about Alice's involvement. Celine’s behavior is changed towards her best friend.

There are multiple triggers that are felt by the two leads in the movie, including fear, paranoia, and suspicion.

At some point in the trailer, Celine takes Alice's son to the balcony. Alice asks Celine, “Did you put Theo on that balcony to test me?” To which Celine replies, “Do you think I’m capable of that?”

More about Mother’s Instinct and its release date

Mother’s Instinct is the remake of Dulles, a Belgian movie released in 2018 and directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse.

The new NEON movie is directed by French director Benoît Delhomme. Both the lead actress also serve as producers for this project along with Kelly Carmichael under the Zero Dark Thirty actress’ Freckle Films, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mother Insticts brings forth powerful actors including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Anders Danielsen Lie, Josh Charles, Eamon O’Connell, Baylen D. Bielitz, and Caroline Lagerfelt.

Mother’s Instinct was already released in March in other parts of the world including the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Ireland. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2024, in the USA.