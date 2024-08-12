Who Is Adam Shulman? All We Know About Anne Hathaway’s Husband

Actress Anne Hathaway has been a household name in Hollywood for decades. Known for her striking looks and iconic roles, from her breakout role as Princess Mia Thermopolis in 2001's The Princess Diaries to her Oscar-winning performance as Fantine in 2012's Les Misérables, to her recent romantic film The Idea of You.

While millions of fans, followers, and admirers crush on and drool over Anne Hathaway's evergreen charisma both on and off-screen, what many don't know is the fact that the actress has made a point to keep her personal life private—including her 11-year marriage to Adam Shulman.

The actress perhaps broke a million hearts when she surprised her fans and tied the knot with Shulman, her then-boyfriend of four years, back in 2012 when she was 29 years old.

Now, over a decade and two children later, the couple remains strong, committed, and mostly away from the paparazzi and spotlight. The actress previously told Harper's Bazaar UK that it was love at first sight for the two individuals.

Hathaway told USA Today that she and Shulman enjoy a low-key, laid-back lifestyle.

"We have house parties and dinner parties and just hang out," she said. "I'm so delighted by [Adam]. He's all the things you want a partner to be. I find joy in his presence," she added.

Advertisement

Let's take a moment and find out more about Anne Hathaway's husband, Adam Shulman.

Adam Shulman is also an actor himself

Back in 2005, Shulman had a five-episode stint on the TV series called American Dreams. He also played Deputy Enos Strate in the TV movie The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning around 2007. West Wing superfans may recognize him as Youth Voter #1 in the 2006 episode titled Duck and Cover. In addition to his acting skills, Shulman graduated from Brown University in 2003 with a degree in theater.

Interestingly, Shulman and Hathaway met at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008, and owing to a woman's correct gut feeling, Hathaway later told Harper's Bazaar UK in its February 2013 cover story that she told a mutual friend of theirs at the time, "I'm going to marry that man. I think he thought I was a little nuts, which I am a bit, but I'm also nice."

Advertisement

Adam Shulman is also a jewelry designer

Apart from the multiple hats that Shulman juggles, he is also a jewelry designer and co-owns the jewelry company James Banks Design with designer Heidi Nahser Fink, who he first met on the set of Hathaway's Alice in Wonderland (Nahser Fink designed jewelry and props for the film).

Shulman also designed the engagement ring he presented to Hathaway back in 2012 with the help of the diamond jewelry company Kwiat. Furthermore, Hathaway told ELLE during an interview for its Women in Washington April 2017 issue that she once cared too much about other people's opinions of her.

However, she credited Shulman for many changes in her life, including her worldview. She said she became comfortable and started trusting people. Hathaway's last ex, Raffaello Follieri, had been arrested for fraud, so she went through a rough time in her early 20s. But she admitted in several interviews that after she met her husband, he changed her life.

Advertisement

3. Adam Shulman is from New York

Both Hathaway and Shulman are native New Yorkers, and the couple has gone out and about in the city several times and spent time together. In fact, the pair first sparked engagement rumors in 2011 when the actress was spotted wearing an engagement ring while walking with Shulman in Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park.

There were no other spots where the couple had been spotted together by the media. The pair also collaborated on the indie drama "Song One" in 2014. Hathaway starred in the film while her husband took on the role of co-producer.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway Reportedly Demands High Paycheck for The Devil Wears Prada Sequel; Claim Reports

4. Adam Shulman is a great father

Just four years after exchanging vows, they welcomed their first son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, who was born in March 2016. Two months after giving birth, Hathaway shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that as a father, Shulman is "just spectacular."

In 2019, the Oscar-winning actress announced her second pregnancy. The couple's second child, a boy named Jack, was born in November 2019. Hathaway posted a cute black-and-white picture of her baby bump and surprised her fans with the news.

Furthermore, in a chat with Jimmy Kimmel, when asked if the couple planned to have another baby, Hathaway said, "Yeah, I don't know. Like, some minutes I'm like, 'Yes, absolutely,' and some minutes I'm like, 'The world scares me too much.'"

Advertisement

5. Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway have matching tattoos together

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hathaway revealed that she and Shulman have matching "M" tattoos. Well, considering how much the couple seems to be into each other even after so many years, we are not surprised.

"The idea is that individually we're whole, but together we're more," she added. She said that she is proud of her individuality and does not need him to complete her, and vice-versa, but they choose to be together because they believe they make each other better.

ALSO READ: Anne Hathaway Celebrates 20 Years Of Princess Diaries 2 And Kelly Clarkson's Hit Breakaway; See HERE