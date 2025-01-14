Carrie Underwood Talks About Her Upcoming Performance at Donald Trump’s Inauguration: 'I Am Humbled...'

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. Underwood has expressed pride in being invited to participate in the 'historic' event.

Underwood is known for keeping her political beliefs private. However, the 41-year-old music icon has opened up about being a part of the ceremony and emphasized the importance of unity at this time.

According to a statement issued on January 13, the Wasted singer appreciated the invitation extended to her, and she will be using the opportunity to contribute to a ceremonial transfer of leadership.

Underwood told People, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event."

In this regard, she emphasized unity and hope for a brighter future. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," the Jesus, Take the Wheel singer added.

Underwood has always stayed away from public political stances. In several interviews, she mentioned that she is a non-political celebrity who keeps silent on the side of politics; the latter subjects often polarize audiences.

Other people have misconstrued several of her songs, including 2018's The Bullet, as having a political bent. The Before He Cheats singer explained that such music often expresses human experiences, not political biases.

Despite poking fun at Trump during a parody performance with Brad Paisley at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards, Carrie Underwood is set to perform at the January 20th event where Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

