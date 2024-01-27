What Did Hayden Panettiere Say About Melissa Barrera's Firing From 'Scream 7?' Actress Breaks Silence

A cult classic film comes with a lot of excitement for the film and the cast. However, controversies and varied responsibilities often grab headlines as well. While Scream 7 will reunite Neve Campbell, Patrick Dempsey and Hayden Panettiere for yet another adventure, Keep Breathing star Melissa Barrera getting fired from the horror flick has raised quite a few eyebrows. As soon as the news of the 33-year-old Mexican actress surfaced online Nashville actress and co-star Hayden decided to break silence on the matter.

What Did Hayden Panettiere Say About Melissa Barrera's Firing From Scream 7?

During a recent interview, Hayden Panettiere claimed that the way the Bed Rest actress has been fired is both upsetting and unfair. She provided a rationale stating that many actors shared their views on the same issue on their social media handles. But this only happened after her ex-co-star commented on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The Remember the Titans star also stated Barrera was the first to comment before others, hence she faced the consequences. Hayden personally checked in on Barrera and explained, "You know, a lot of people hadn't really asked her how she felt.” However, the Mexican actress was glad that Hayden personally checked in. This also gave the 34-year-old Scream 4 actress at least some comfort.

Hayden even called Barrera a badass human being and was happy to see the way the actress, even after the snub, took the stride well and accepted it all with grace. Melissa Barrera has not shared any comments with the media yet about her exit from the Scream franchise but only expressed her concerns via Instagram in November 2023.

Why was Melissa Barrera removed from Scream 7?

November 2023 was an eventful month. After Barrera commented openly on her social media handle regarding the Israel-Hamas war, the makers of Scream 7 noticed it and removed her from the franchise after Scream V and Scream VI. The Vida actress shared a post on the violence happening in Gaza and called the “genocide” as “ethnic cleansing.”

After her controversial comment sparked, the Scream franchise issued a statement denouncing Melissa’s actions and stating, they have "zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form."

