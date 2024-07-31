'Never Expected To Be Back': Sebastian Stan Talks About Returning As Bucky Barnes In Thunderbolts*

Post Avengers: Endgame scenario is very different for many MCU characters. Despite the departure of several prominent characters including Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, several characters retained their spot as well. Sebastian Stan who made his MCU debut in 2011 alongside his onscreen pal Evans in Captain America: The First Avenger, is all set to return to the superhero brand. However, we will have a slightly different version of the character as shared by the actor himself.

Sebastian Stan teased his Thunderbolts* character will be a little different

The hype for Thunderbolts* is immense. The ensemble cast movie will bring back Sebastian Stan to his role as Bucky Barnes since his last appearance in 2021’s Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring alongside Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Of course, he landed his voice for the animated show What If...? for a few episodes but his on-screen presence in a live-action was behind the shadow until Thunderbolts*.

Stan acknowledges that he had serious doubts about the return of his character to the big screen. “I never expected to be back,” the actor said during his San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Certainly with this group, but it's turned out to be an amazing journey for my character,” he added.

Stan’s concern was legitimate considering Marvel’s Phase 5 eyeing more new characters some potentially transitioning into Phase 6. Amidst that, the actor was surprised to see his character back in the game with deep relevance.

Advertisement

Stan’s tenure in the MCU has crossed 13 years and his character has been in different phases of evolution. Now, as the actor revealed, fans will get to witness a different side of Bucky. “We got him into a really fun place now,” Stan said of his character teasing his fun-loving Bucky from Brooklyn. Also, the actor believes this is the “right place to be” adding, “If you see the movie, we're all a very odd bunch, and he fits right in.”

Sebastian Stan deadly missed playing Bucky Barnes

It is fair to assume that Stan didn't take a second to say yes to reprising his role in the MCU. The actor shared that he missed his role dearly. Thankfully, despite the box office hurdles faced by Marvel, the studio is willing to take risks with the band of misfits— Marvel’s version of DC’s Suicide Squad.

“I’m excited,” the 41-year-old told Variety sharing that returning to the MCU with his role is one of the best things he has experienced recently as he geared up for action again. Being away from Bucky was also hard for the actor, “I’ve missed it,” he said with enthusiasm in a subtle chuckle on his face.

Advertisement

Further, detailing the cast, the Fresh actor said, “It’s a great cast. The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away.” He then highlights his experience of playing this character for this long and returning to do it again. “It’s always been a great experience,” Stand said adding his return was more fun, “With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.”

Stan will appear in Thunderbolts* alongside Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Harrison Ford, Lewis Pullman, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is slated for May 2, 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Florence Pugh Says Upcoming Thunderbolts* Movie Is Something ‘Never Seen Before’ In MCU