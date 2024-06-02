'Never Revisited A Character': Winona Ryder Opens Up On Reprising Her Role Lydia Deetz In Beetlejuice Sequel

Winona Ryder gained global superstardom in 1988 by delivering a critically acclaimed performance in Tim Burton's movie Beetlejuice. While she has played many influential characters on the silver screen, her role as Lydia Deetz in Burton's fantasy horror comedy remains a fan-favorite character and super iconic.

Ryder, who is once again returning as Lydia Deetz in the upcoming sequel of the Beetlejuice franchise, recently shared her thoughts on reprising this iconic role and teaming up with her co-star Michael Keaton in this project.

In addition to sharing her experience working in the movie, she addresses the changes in her character after initially playing the role in the original film.

Winona Ryder on reprising her role as Lydia Deetz in the Beetlejuice sequel

Winona Ryder shared her thoughts on reprising her Beetlejuice character Lydia Deetz for the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In a recent interview with Empire Online, the actress revealed that she finds it difficult to express how it feels to reprise her role 36 years later as Lydia Deetz. She said, "I struggle to find the words."

The actress added, "It’s just one of the most special experiences that I’ve ever had. The fact that we’re coming back to it, it’s… It’s beyond." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Beetlejuice 2: Why is Winona Ryder's Character Cut Off From the Sequel? Here's What We Know

Advertisement

Ryder mentioned that she had never felt this way before because it was the first time she revisited a character, noting, "I don’t know if I’ve ever felt this way. This is a first for me. I’ve never revisited a character, ever."

Winona Ryder opens up on rediscovering her character Lydia Deetz

During the same interview, the 52-year-old actress shared her thoughts on rediscovering her character of Lydia Deetz in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel. She shared, "I went through so many stages of, ‘Who is she now?’, but I always wanted to have it be Lydia."

Winona Ryder added, "She can’t lose who she was. She can’t be the same person. She can’t be just completely deadpan. She has to have evolved, but she also has to have kept that thing she had when we first met her. So that was the big challenge for me."

ALSO READ: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Warner Bros. Teases First Look At Reboot Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, And More

Advertisement

She continued, "My lived experience, even though it’s very different… You know, you grow up, and things change. Life happens."

The Beetlejuice sequel features a star-studded cast, with original members Michael Keaton reprising his role as the title character and Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara returning as Lydia and Delia, respectively. In addition, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, and Burn Gorman will also join them in the movie.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release on September 6, 2024.