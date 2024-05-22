Beetlejuice 2 Reveals New Poster Confirming Trailer Date; Release, Expected Plot & More To Know

A new poster for Tim Burton's sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, has been released, revealing the town of Wind River's haunting history. Filming halted due to a writers' and actors' strike, but the marketing team has been releasing teasers, trailers, and images. The poster is the latest in a series of promotional material, showcasing the spooky yet silly horror that awaits audiences in the Tim Burton-helmed sequel.

Directed by Tim Burton, the Beetlejuice sequel sees Keaton reprise his iconic role as bio-exorcist Betelgeuse alongside original co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, with Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, and Willem Dafoe among the new cast members.

Beetlejuice 2 releases new poster

The new poster for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice features Michael Keaton's iconic striped suit in a waiting room from the first film. The premiere trailer, released in March, introduced the full plot and paired familiar faces with new ones. Fans can expect fresh footage set to drop tomorrow, providing another glimpse into the great beyond with Michael Keaton's grimy ghoul. The trailer also features a recognizable tune from the first movie.

Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it," Burton previously told Entertainment Weekly about the movie. "I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook." That came as a death in the Deetz family, which the director teased "sets things in motion."

"I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," Burton said. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, have written the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis;

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

More about Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on September 6, 2024.

In February 2022, a sequel was announced again, this time produced by Brad Pitt's studio, Plan B Entertainment, alongside Warner Bros. Burton stated in October 2022 that he was not involved in the project, but backtracked days later, saying "nothing is out of the question".

Burton ultimately returned as the film's director and tried to strip everything from the story to go to the basics of working with "good people, actors and puppets", feeling that the project made him reflect why he liked making movies. Burton and Keaton agreed to not use excessive amounts of technology, and sought to make the film feel "handmade".

In March 2023, it was reported by Variety that Jenna Ortega, who previously worked with Burton on the Netflix series Wednesday, was in talks to play Astrid Deetz, Lydia's daughter, while Burton was now expected to direct the film.

In May, Danny Elfman announced he was returning to compose the score for the sequel, while it was also revealed Ortega was confirmed to star, and Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wrote the script. Justin Theroux, Burn Gorman, Arthur Conti, Filipe Cates, and Willem Dafoe would also be added to the cast, in undisclosed roles, with Dafoe's being described as an afterlife officer.

Dafoe later explained to Variety at the Marrakesh Film Festival that his character is an afterlife police officer who used to be a B movie action star in life before dying in an accident, with his skills leading him to become a detective within the realm.

He later regretted sharing those details about his character, fearing that Burton may get angry with him for revealing a few spoilers from the film. Catherine O'Hara reprises her role as Delia Deetz, as well as Monica Bellucci joining the cast as Betelgeuse's wife.

Colleen Atwood, a frequent collaborator of Burton, was announced to be working on the costume design for the film. Atwood disclosed that Betelgeuse's striped suit would return in the film, as it is iconic to the character's quintessential appearance in the same way the titular character of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland novel sports an iconic blue dress, though Keaton disagreed and preferred Betelgeuse's burgundy tuxedo.

O'Hara later confirmed that the film would include Harry Belafonte's 1955 song Day-O, which was featured in the first film.

