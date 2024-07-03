Venice Film Festival To Open With Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Here's What Report Says

Michael Keaton starrer Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, as it will be the first movie to be premiered at the event. At the Venice ceremony, the 1988 film's sequel will be screened out of competition, leaving the other international films to compete for the top spot among the premieres.

The Beetlejuice sequel will cast the actors from the original film, with a few new faces adding to the story. In addition to Keaton, the cast members are Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Winona Ryder.

What did the cast members say about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice being premiered at the Venice Film Festival?

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival, the chief of the ceremony, Alberto Barbera, claimed that he is thrilled that the festival is being opened with Tim Burton’s sequel to the classic 1988 film.

In a statement the chief issued, he disclosed, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time.”

He added, “The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”

Responding to Barbera’s wise words, the director, Tim Burton, shared that he couldn’t be more excited to have the world premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival.

What will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice be about?

The plot of the sequel to the 1988 film revolves around the supernatural comedy of the Deetz family, who will return to their hometown only to face an unexpected tragedy. According to the official synopsis, “Three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River after an unexpected family tragedy. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life soon gets turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife.”

It further reads, “When someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, the mischievous demon gleefully returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters worldwide on September 6.

