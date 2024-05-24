Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Biggest Takeaways From Trailer Of The Upcoming Sequel

A long-awaited adventure is not so far now. With the release of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer, it seems like the nostalgia has hit everyone hard. However, there happen to be a few new stones that are unturned.

Let’s explore what the new trailer seemingly speaks of as the bio-exorcist comes back to the real world.

Takeaways from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer

New dead people

The retro horror is back to entertain the long-awaited fans of Beetlejuice. With its epic symphony heard in the trailer, it also brought forth some new dead people and some really big names.

While the movie is already helmed by legendary actor Michael Keaton, the latest trailer shows some really big stars joining him. One can see Monica Belluci and Willem Dafoe, along with Burn Gorman, in it. In what seems to be a movie dedicated to the dead, Belluci might play the role of Lady Frankenstein.

As per IMDb, she will be playing the role of Delores, but by her looks, she seems to portray the female version of Frankenstein's monster. Similarly, Willem Dafoe will also play the role of someone dead. With all of that talent already piling up, Danny DeVito along with Filipe Cates and Arthur Conti are also set to appear in the movie in an undisclosed role.

Betelgeuse meets Deetz

“I am gonna make you so happy” is what you say to your long-lost love.

Michael Keaton’s Betelgeuse, as it is spelled in the movie, had earlier loved Winona Ryder’s character. Now, according to the trailer, the exorcist who previously had tricked Ryder’s Lydia Deetz will come back and might be sort of jealous with her new life.

He will learn that her daughter, Astrid, is all grown up. Along with that, there will be a lot of shocking moments for the demon scientist and the satirical ways he would deal with them.

Yes, scaring Deetz's husband counts.

Lydia Deetz was happily living her life after Betelgeuse got trapped, thinking that he was gone for good. However, the movie will bring forth hints of his comeback before his grand entrance, one of which will be an advertisement flyer that is found in the attic. Well, attics are scary and questionable so might just stay away from them.

Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Speaking of Winona Ryder, it brings us to her daughter, Astrid. The role is being played by Jenna Ortega. She is a curious kid and also the one who brings back the character of Keaton to the real world.

Will that begin another horrendous tale for her mother? Only the movie can speak of it.

What is the plot?

Remember, this is a Tim Burton film, so there is a lot to see in it. Not just the gothic style, but also the emo looks of the characters.

And with all of that, there will also be a surprising revelation somewhere in the movie. But it can be depicted through the recently released trailer and through the words of Winona Ryder that the film would talk about a world where the dead and the living are both trying to coexist.

However, through the characters of Monica Bellucci and other dead people, there seems to be some secret only Betelgeuse is aware of, which is why they are all hunting him.

How would Betelgeuse come back?

While the Deetz family is enjoying their time at home, in the 1988 movie, Michael Keaton is shown getting impatient while sitting in the waiting room.

However, it looks like his time is finally over, as he is back in the world of living. Through what can be depicted from the trailer, he has been summoned by Jenna Ortega’s Astrid Deetz. While her mother, Winona Ryder, asks her not to call out Betelgeuse’s name three times, the curious character of Ortega does exactly the opposite.

What would you expect from a person who is in his/her teens?

Calling out Betelgeuse’s name three times summons him; that’s what Lydia tells Astrid, right before the daughter speaks the name for the third time. And the world welcomes him.

The epic horror comedy by Tim Burton will surely be a legendary movie coming to the screen after decades. Although the fans have turned into adults, they will surely have a tour of nostalgia when they hear the heavy orchestral music while they witness the new adventure in the demon-exorcist’s life.

BEETLEJUICE 2 or Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

