Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: All The Easter Eggs You Missed In The Sequel Trailer

Nowadays, movies not only have great stories but also come packed with unexpected twists. Tim Burton enthusiasts are buzzing about the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, especially after spotting some major easter eggs in the latest trailer.

Let’s explore what the latest trailer brings forth while also introducing its fans to Jenna Ortega.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice easter eggs

Wife of Beetlejuice

This has to be the biggest introduction in the franchise. While we heard that Beetlejuice had an ex-wife in the 1988 classic, she was finally introduced to the audience in the recently released trailer.

Delores, who is the ex-wife, will be played by the stunning Monica Belluci. What adds more worth to this movie? Well, there’s definitely a lot.

She will be playing the character of a zombie, which can even be the Lady Frankenstein, based on her looks. Moreover, she will be an antagonist in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice trilogy

If you haven't figured it out yet, we are here to crack it down. Did you notice that the second installment is titled Beetlejuice being repeated one more time?

And if you have watched the 1988 legend or even the trailer that has been just dropped, you know that to summon Beetlejuice, you have to call his name thrice. This seemingly hints towards a third installment being in works. Meaning we might get a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Charles Deetz is dead

This can be figured out right in the first few moments of the trailer.

The Deetz family, which now only has, Lydia, Astrid, and Lydia’s stepmother Delia, is shown to be standing in a cemetery. Not just that, but Jenna Ortega, who is the daughter of Winona Ryder’s Lydia, named Astrid states, “Can’t believe grandpa is dead.”

Meaning Charles Deetz has passed away.

Returning monsters

Although the movie introduces a handful of new names and characters, it also brings back the beloved monsters from the previous installment, making it a sequel that fans will surely enjoy.

One of these cute monsters is the shrunken-head guy. Referred to as Harry the Hunter in the movie, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer shows him within a short sequence.

He was first introduced to the audience in the first part when Beetlejuice is shown to be sitting in the waiting room of the Netherworld.

Then towards the end of the video, we get to see the famous Tim Burton’s Sandworm. The black and white sandworm is back, but most importantly it is still as fresh as it was in the first movie.

Burton has not gone for any grand CGI but seems to be sticking to his old and unique practical effects.

The waiting room

With a lot of things happening in the trailer, did anyone notice a dead Santa Claus? Well, it's not just that but he was sitting in the Netherworld waiting room along with what seems to be a circus stuntman who died as he couldn’t get out of the glass cube.

But the most shocking thing is that Catherine O’Hara, who is the living stepmother of Winona Ryder’s character, Delia Deetz is sitting right between the dead Santa with gifts and the circus acrobatics performer.

What more surprises will the fans see only the movie can tell.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

