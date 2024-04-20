'Never Say Never': Tyler Cameron Reveals He Has Been Asked To Lead The Bachelor At Least 5 Times

Tyler Cameron, the popular reality star known for his appearance on The Bachelorette, has dropped some surprising news. Ever since his memorable run as the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season back in 2019, fans have been wondering if he’d ever take on the leading role in The Bachelor.

Well, guess what? It’s not like he hasn’t been approached by the makers of the show, but it’s him who has been denying the offer. Let’s dive deeper and find out why Tyler is saying NO to the show, and does he has any plans to do it in the future.

Tyler’s big confession

During a recent chat on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tyler spilled the beans. When Andy asked, “How many times has ABC asked you to be The Bachelor?” Tyler didn’t hold back, admitting, “Probably about four to five times.”

Yes, despite being offered the show multiple times, Tyler made it clear that becoming the Bachelor isn't high on his priority list. He said, "I'll never say never. My theory in life is to tell the greatest story you can tell. Maybe one day down the road it could be a cool story but not right now."

A rollercoaster of love

Fans of The Bachelorette will remember the emotional rollercoaster that was Tyler’s journey with Hannah Brown. Yes, despite being a fan favorite, Hannah Brown gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt in their season finale. Later, on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Tyler opened up about the heartbreak saying, “I was very upset. I definitely cried a little bit, got a 12-pack of beer, sat in the bathtub for two hours, put on some Juice WRLD, and cried and got over it.”

While Hannah’s relationship with Jed also didn’t last long. Some reports claim that she found out about Jed’s alleged girlfriend during the show and ended their engagement. She then publicly invited Tyler to spend time with her. The two spent time together in Los Angeles and even quarantined together during the 2020 pandemic. However, their romance was put on hold when Tyler’s mother Andrea, tragically passed away. They did reunite at the funeral of Tyler’s mother, but decided it was too soon to pursue a serious relationship.

Love and the limelight

Tyler’s love life hasn’t been short of drama. After Hannah, he was briefly linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid and model Camila Kendra. Most recently, he was in a relationship with model Paige Lorenze. But according to his interview on E! Daily Pop, he is no longer with Paige.

Despite the ups and downs in his life, Tyler was humorously shocked about the short-lived marriage of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s TODAY Show Radio’s The Happy Hour, Tyler jokingly commented on the short-lived marriage of The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. “Three months? They make all of my relationships seem very loke. Like, I’m the dating expert,” he said.

Tyler Cameron might not be rushing to find love on TV, but he is open to the idea of finding love on TV again. Which is a good thing for us, right?

