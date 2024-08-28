New Spy Thriller Series Ponies To Be Helmed By THIS Leading Game Of Thrones Star; Details

Emilia Clarke is all set to swap her dragons for spies with Peacock’s upcoming spy thriller, Ponies. Created by Susanna Fogle and David Iserson, the series will also see Clarke as an executive producer.

The thriller is set in 1977 Moscow where two American Embassy secretaries are pushed into a world of espionage after their husbands are killed in the USSR. The two team up to unravel a Cold War conspiracy and find out the reason behind their husband’s death.

Ponies is the second spy thriller series picked up by Peacock this year. The streaming service previously ordered an untitled project starring Sims Liu with James Wan as an executive producer.

It will also mark the second role Emilia Clarke has lined up this year. Back in July, the actress was reported to also star in Amazon’s upcoming series, Criminal, alongside Charlie Hunnam and Adria Arjona. She is best known for portraying the role of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones. The role earned her over four Emmy nominations as well.

Ever since the show ended, the actress has been on a roll. The Mother of Dragons lived through the entire eight-season run only to be killed by the Price that was promised at last.

She most recently appeared in the Sundance award-winning film, The Pod Generation, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor. Her notable roles include Marvel’s Secret Invasion, Me Before You, Last Christmas, The Pod Generation, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Terminator Genisys.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Emilia Clarke talked about her complex relationship with fame. Although she has been acting since the age of three, it wasn’t until the HBO series she gained recognition. She even recalled how big of a change relocation from Los Angeles to London was for her and how the only break she got was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the actress received $500,000 per episode during seasons five and six of Game of Thrones, earning $10 million for appearing in over 20 episodes. As per The Hollywood Reporter, after the final season, her pay skyrocketed to $1.2 million per episode, totaling $7.2 million for the last eight episodes. Her impressive pay made her one of the highest-paid actors in television history.



ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Eyeing Permanent Hollywood Career After Landing Role in Happy Gilmore 2 Following Dinner Chatter