Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024: All Stars Who Got Slimed Ft Renee Rapp, Jack Black And Others

Love witnessing award shows uniquely? Keep reading as we are about to give you all the latest details about the fun-filled 2024 Kids' Choice Awards on July 13, 2024. This year, the award show that honors all things movies, television, music, and sports that kids can vote for was hosted by the evergreen animated characters SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star for the first time. What's more special about this awards show, you ask? Well, the entertaining award show is the only one where stars and even the audience get slimed.

Moreover, this year, the KCAs continued their tradition with plenty of green slime as winners and celebrity announcers got thoroughly slimed. The tradition of sliming started in 2002 for the Nickelodeon-produced show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the secret trademarked green slime is non-toxic and safe to ingest and used for entertainment purposes only. The award night was held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion for the first time since 2010. Check out all the names of the celebrities that had the honor of savagely being slimed.

1. Reneé Rapp

Everyone has a first time for certain things, and this year was Reneé Rapp's first time getting slimed! The singer accepted the award for Breakout New Artist. After giving her speech, she thanked the audience and cheekily referred to them as cute. She was then slimed from all directions on both sides of the stage.

As Rapp looked oddly awesome in her slime-covered avatar, it's worth noting that stars like Halle Berry, Michael Phelps, and Katy Perry have also had the honor of being slimed in history. This year marked another first as a rainbow slime emerged from a giant birthday cake to mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic fan-favorite character SpongeBob.

2. Jack Black

American actor Jack Black took home the award for his role as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The award was presented by comedians Kenan and Kel.

Jack Black accepted the orange blimp not on the live stage but in what looked like a pre-filmed trailer park setting. As he was heading to place, his thank you card into the mailbox, a strong burst of slim rushed out from the mailbox to his face. It was surely an entertaining sight to witness for everyone.

3. Jelly Roll

The popular country music star was presenting the award for Favorite Female Voice From An Animated Movie to Anna Kendrick for playing Poppy in Trolls Band Together.

While announcing Anna as the winner, he stood under a big cup with a straw over him, and a rush of slime came down on him. While, this time Roll only came to present an award, previously -leading three awards at the 2024 CMT Music Awards for the second year in a row.

4. The Kid LAROI

The immensely popular artist Kid LAROI was a musical guest for 2024 and he lit up the stage with a groovy medley of included Nights Like This from his debut album The First Time, his global hit Stay, and his latest single Girls.

The Australian sensation got slimed on stage after he finished performing and was completely drenched from head to toe. This thrilling event was streamed live on Saturday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across multiple networks such as Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and MTV2.

5. Henry Golding

The Crazy Rich Asians star presented the last award of the night and it was Favorite Male Artist which went to rapper Post Malone. The star was surprised by a bucket-fill of slim raining down on him from above. Henry Golding attended the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards with his daughter Lils Golding.

Moreover, it was fun to see that all the attendees agreed to be slimed, which happened to be a signature element of the show. It proved that no matter how big of a star status these names hold, they truly possess a strong will of sportsmanship and love to keep the inner spirit of a child alive.

