‘This Big Southern Boy’: Bunnie Xo Recalls the First Time She Noticed Hubby Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll happen to be one of the most authentic and sweet couples in the industry! Recently, Bunnie Xo shared a charming anecdote about her first meeting with country music singer Jelly Roll.

During the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast on July 9, the media personality recalled the first time she laid eyes on the singer when he was far from the stardom he has today.

"We met at Las Vegas Country Saloon in 2015," said Bunnie. "He was opening for the Moonshine Bandits, and I was like, 'What is this? What is this man? This big southern boy.'"

She further shared that they were able to connect at the concert because there were "not that many people there," and the venue felt more like "a big room with a stage where everybody was walking around," she added.

Bunny Xo's detailed encounter with Jelly Roll

The media personality shared that everyone, including the band and crew, was backstage at the show chilling and drinking, but Roll wasn't, and nobody even knew who he was, added Bunnie.

He was opening for Moonshine Bandits back then. Moreover, while the singer might have had a small fan base or people might have known him in Nashville, Tennessee, which happens to be his hometown, people on the West Coast didn't know who he was.

Bunnie Xo said that she was there to witness the band Moonshine Bandits play, and that's how she met her husband J (a nickname Bunnie Xo calls Jelly Roll). The power couple, who recently opened up about looking to have a child together, got married in 2016, and Bunnie is stepmom to Jelly's two kids from a previous relationship: daughter Bailee, 15, and son Noah, 7.

The duo has been pretty open and authentic about their past issues including Roll's previous felonies, Bunny Xo's issues with infertility, and much more.

Bunny Xo and Jelly Roll had a brief split in 2018

Bunnie Xo also opened up about the couple's brief split in 2018. Jelly Roll spoke with PEOPLE back in March 2024, where he stated that the breakup ultimately helped them grow as individuals. "I'm really glad she posted about that because I think it's important for people that admire our relationship and our love for each other to also know that, man, we put in a lot of work," he reflected at the time.

He admitted that the duo had to put in a lot of work together to take the bond to where it is today. "It was worth every second. It was worth every disagreement. It was worth every split. All roads pointed back to the North Star that was all love," he happily added.

Bunnie Xo has loved Roll's two children like her own. In 2017, the couple was granted full custody of Bailee following her mother’s drug addiction.

