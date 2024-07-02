Luke Bryan Shares Update On American Idol Judge Search; Who’s In The Run To Replace Katy Perry?

Luke Bryan is having the time of his life teasing a possible Katy Perry replacement on American Idol. Katy's chair has been empty on the American singing show ever since she bid goodbye to the stage.

“I've said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks,” the country crooner told Billboard in a new interview published on Monday, July 1.

Noting that the process of picking a replacement for the Fireworks singer has been interesting, Bryan said that he does not have much info either because "Disney has been really tight-lipped” on the matter, even with him, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest.

The longtime host and judging duo are also waiting to hear about their future on the show, Bryan explained. “I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do, and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

Miley Cyrus, Pink, or Meghan Trainor: Who’s ready for American Idol?

Cyrus, 31, has the experience needed to fill the vacuum on American Idol as she was previously a coach on Seasons 11 and 13 of The Voice. Pink, meanwhile, has been outspoken about why she’s not very interested in taking Perry’s seat after her departure following Season 22 of the singing talent show. “I don't like hurting people’s feelings…I like my day job,” she told ET in June.

The same month, Trainor, however, called the gig her dream job during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The Made You Look singer shared with Cohen that she’d talked about this being her dream job in all her interviews and that she had contacted three fantastic people who work in that field. Trainor noted that she has begged for this job but hasn't heard any update yet. “That’s my dream job,” she asserted again, adding, “I want to drive to work [on] American Idol and then drive home.”

Katy Perry left American Idol to follow her own beat

Perry, 39, first spoke about her decision to leave Idol during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February. Noting that this was her first time making the announcement, Perry revealed at the time that none of her co-chairs knew about it yet and would only find out afterward if they followed Kimmel’s late-night show.

Although she loved her stint judging the talent competition that connected her to the heart of America, Perry said that it was now time for a change and expressed the need to go out and feel the pulse to her beat.

For her, it entailed preparing to drop her much-anticipated sixth studio album, KP6. With a release date for her next body of musical work yet to be announced, Perry has so far released a single titled Woman’s World as part of her soon-to-be-released record.

The Hot N Cold singer joined the Idol panel during Season 16 in 2018.

