Why Is Katy Perry’s Upcoming Album Named 143? Find Out The Meaning Behind Its Title

Popular singer and artist Katy Perry's upcoming album has to be one of her most personal ones yet. A day after announcing that her highly anticipated forthcoming album titled 143 will be dropped on September 20, 2024, via Capitol Records, fans were curious about the meaning behind the album's name. As expected, the superstar singer revealed the heartfelt meaning behind its title during a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"It's called 143. It's my angel number. It's my symbol, it's my sign," said Perry. "A couple of years ago, we were going through a little bit of a hard time medically in our family, and it was a little bit scary, and I started seeing 143 in many different ways, not just on the phone," added the singer.

More about why Katy Perry's album is named 143

The 13-time Grammy winner further said that while the experience was trippy, finding out that the angel number is "like code for 'I love you'" gave her a sense of ease. "I really believe it was my angels, my guides, saying, 'I love you. We've got you. We're going to protect you. You're exactly where you're meant to be. You're on the path,'" the singer said.

Perry said that all the signs and indications made her calm and feel like she's "exactly where she's meant to be." She then expressed her love for the listeners, emphasizing her desire to share the love she has received and to invite them into this frequency of love through her latest album.

More about Katy Perry's album 143

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, the forthcoming album was described as a "sexy, fearless return to form." Katy Perry’s new single Woman’s World came out on July 11, 2024, after more than a month of teasers. The upbeat track includes themes of freedom and female empowerment.

She has also announced details for her forthcoming album. Named 143, after the Nineties pager code for “I love you,” this marks Perry’s first studio album since her 2020 LP Smile. Furthermore, Capitol Records described the album as "packed with empowering pop anthems fans love, with a lot of heart and BPM."

Perry previously shared the single cover art, shot by Jack Bridgland. The snap showed her wearing metallic armor-like pants and a bikini top. She teased a snippet of Woman’s World on TikTok by singing along to the lyrics in a selfie-style video. Perry has been working on the album for the past two years.

Stay tuned for more updates about this banger album!

