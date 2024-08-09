Which Cosmetic Tool Did Katy Perry Steal From Fiancé Orlando Bloom? Find Out As She Reveals Her Weird Beauty Habits

Katy Perry loves to play with fashion and beauty like any girl next door! The fashionista singer appeared in the latest episode of British Vogue's "In The Bag" series and shared all the items she carries in her purse, including one tool she borrowed from fiancé Orlando Bloom.

From lip gloss and moisturizer to vitamins, Perry showcased the contents of her bag. However, the must-have item for Perry is the Solawave red light therapy wand, which she confessed she took from her partner Bloom.

"When I'm not wearing makeup, I do some skin prep. Okay, I swear by this little guy. It's called the Solawave. I borrowed this from Orlando's Golden Globes gift basket," she explained as she took it out of her purse.

She described it as a tiny device that works wonders once you turn it on and use it. Perry added that the red light therapy helps stimulate collagen production in the skin and adds a glow.

Perry also opened up about a quirky beauty hack she likes to follow. The singer shared that she swears by a lint roller, which she uses to remove dust from her clothes. "I will lint roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed. Is that weird? Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world," she added.

While she did not mention when this unusual habit began, she admitted that the contents of her bag have changed since she gave birth to her and Bloom's daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020 and embraced motherhood.

Perry surprised her fans by sharing her pregnancy news in the music video for her song Never Worn White, which was released on March 5, 2020.

Perry said that after becoming a mom, she now always makes sure to carry a snack, some water, and toys for her little girl. According to PEOPLE, while Perry has a busy schedule, she prioritizes being around for her daughter whenever possible. She appreciates the help of a nanny from time to time but makes sure to be the go-to person for her child.

"It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," she said on the "SmartLess" podcast in September 2022.

On the work front, the star is busy preparing to release her much-anticipated album, 143, on September 20.

