Nicolas Cage’s Ex Christina Fulton Breaks Silence Over Their Son Weston Coppola's Arrest; 'He Was Already in the Midst of a Manic Rage...'

Weston Coppola Cage was recently arrested and was charged with a felony. The musician is the son of actor Nicolas Cage and his ex, Christina Fulton. Following the arrest, Fulton has come forward to talk about the incident.

The incident happened in Los Angeles, and Weston Coppola Cage has been released.

Christina Fulton talks about son’s arrest

Christina Fulton, the ex of Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has come forward and addressed their son, Weston Coppola Cage’s arrest.

Weston, who is a 33-year-old musician was arrested on Wednesday, July 10. As per a report by PEOPLE, Weston had turned himself in but was later released on a $150,000 bond, stated the police records.

Addressing this incident, Fulton released a statement, as per the publication on Thursday. The statement by the actress read that she had received messages from Weston’s friends on April 28, related to his mental state, also asking her to come for help.

She further added, "When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage.”

The statement also read that the actress had to plead to police officers to detain Weston for mental health evaluation; however, the cops did not cooperate and refused Fulton’s request.

As per the Los Angeles Police Department, who spoke to PEOPLE, the recent arrest was related to the incident that occurred between Weston and his mother on April 28.

The scuffle that turned from verbal to physical had happened at Christina Fulton’s Los Angeles home. Fulton in her statement also made a desperate request that Weston receive mental health help urgently.

What does the police say about Weston’s arrest?

The LAPD had stated that the April 28 case was presented to the district attorney's office in May. Following this, the DA filed two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on June 26 and also issued an arrest warrant a few days later.

The cops have also maintained that they had taken a battery report following Christina Fulton’s alleged incident.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Weston has been arrested. In 2017, in Los Angeles, he was arrested for DUI and a hit-and-run case.

As per reports, the musician and actor have battled substance abuse in the past.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

