‘I’m Terrified’: Nicolas Cage Expresses Fear Over AI Stealing His Body

Nicolas Cage has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who have voiced against the recent surge in artificial intelligence technology. The actor who will be seen next in Longlegs is scared that AI will steal his body one day.

Cage, in his recent interview, also expressed his fear about how the use of AI in movies is not normal.

Nicolas Cage about AI

Artificial intelligence has become a hot topic, not just in the movie industry but all around the globe. With people speaking against it and many protesting it, some big names from Hollywood have also expressed their views. Joining them is Nicolas Cage, who recently opened up about how he is scared of this new, advanced technology.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ghost Rider actor recalled a moment from the production of a film where a digital scan of him was created. As per the actor, it matched his eye color while changing the other physical features.

Expressing his concern in the interview, Cage stated, "I don't know. They're just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital AI... God, I hope not AI. I'm terrified of that. I've been very vocal about it."

He further spoke about the artists who are suffering because of AI and others who will meet the same fate. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor questioned if the artists will be replaced, while also questioning where the heartbeat will be in this new technology.

The National Treasure actor also stated that when he is dead, he doesn't want anything to be done with his replicated body and face.

However, this doesn’t happen to be the first time that Nicolas Cage has been vocal about AI. In the past, the actor stated to Yahoo! Entertainment that he doesn’t take this rapid growth of technology in a positive way, calling it “inhumane.”

Other artists talking against AI

Besides Nicolas Cage, Emily Blunt has also been straight about the advances in AI.

In May of this year, the Oppenheimer actress stated that everyone is nervous about AI. While appreciating humans for creating extraordinary technology, she added that it is not necessary that people should go for it.

The technology in discussion here has been one of the main reasons behind the tiring strikes held last year by the writers and actors. The strike did shut most of the Hollywood projects for a really long period of time.

Nicolas Cage’s Longlegs will be released on July 12, 2024.

