'They’re All Different Experiences': Nicolas Cage Opens Up About Having Three Kids with Three Women

Veteran actor Nicholas Cage is candidly opening up about being a dad to three children, who all have different mothers. The actor shared his experience and relationship with his kids. Read ahead to know what the legendary movie star had to say about it.

Nicolas Cage on birthing three children from three women

During his interview with The New Yorker, Cage shared, “They’re all different experiences.” He added that all his children shared different mothers.

For the unversed, the actor has three children, Weston, 33, who he shares with ex-Christina Fulton, Kal-El, 18, who he fathers with his third wife Alice Kim, and a 22-month-old daughter, August Francesca, who he birthed with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

The Ghost Roder star said that having three children with three different mothers was not what he thought would happen when he fell in love or got married. But it is what happened. He added, “So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention.”

While talking about his daughter, the Arcadian actor shared that being a father to him is not an art form. He referred to it as “breathing.” He added that he can or cannot make a film but he can't stop being a father.

More on Nicolas Cage’s relationships with his baby mothers

The actor began dating Christina Fulton in 1988 and together they welcomed Weston in 1990. As per People, the National Treasure star met Alice Kim in 2004 and they welcomed Kal-El Coppola in 2005. The couple separated in 2016 after 12 years of being together.

The actor married Riko Shibata in 2021 and in September 2022, the pair birthed their daughter August Francesca.

Back in April 2022, while conversing with Access Hollywood, Cage shared that his boys are all grown up and he misses going to the toy store, singing lullabies, and rocking in the rocking chair. He added that he was looking forward to getting back to that.

The actor was also previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. He then tied the knot with the daughter of Elvis and Pricilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley in 2002. The pair split after three months of their marriage.

The actor married Alice Kim in 2004 and the pair divorced in 2016. After dating for a year, he married Erika Koike in March 2019 and divorced in June 2019. Cage is now married to Riko Shibata.

As far as the veteran actor’s professional front goes, he is next film, Longlegs will be released on July 12, 2024.

