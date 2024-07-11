Weston Coppola son of Nicolas Cage arrested for alleged assault with lethal weapon

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to assault.

The LAPD Fugitives Department arrested actor Nicolas Cage's 33-year-old son, Weston Cage Coppola, on Wednesday. Page Six reported that Weston was placed under arrest for the act of an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

The 33-year-old was taken into police custody at 7 a.m. local time and booked at the station at 7:57 a.m., according to documents from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.



A felony warrant related to an April incident led to the arrest. He was given a $150,000 bond and freed. The actor reportedly hit his mother, Christina Fulton, during a mental health crisis a few weeks prior, according to The Sun.

Following a verbal argument, Weston got into a physical altercation with his mother, which prompted the LAPD to go looking for him. It is said that just before her son turned against her, Fulton was attempting to comfort him during a sad period. Before the police could come, the mixed martial artist escaped his mother's home.

Fulton explained what allegedly occurred between her and Weston

In a May 2018 People interview, Christina Fulton discussed the alleged attack and said that she and her son did not dispute the incident. She added that Weston's issues with his mental health were probably the reason it happened. Fulton said that she had received calls that day from several of Weston's "best friends," alerting her that he was in a crisis.

Family members knew Weston would be arrested, but needless to say, it is a very big shock, according to a family insider. According to law enforcement, by Wednesday afternoon, Weston was out of custody, which Page Six confirmed

Who is Weston Coppola Cage?

is a musician and actor. Alongside his father, he made his acting debut in Lord of the War in 2005. He has also been the frontman for two metal bands, Eyes of Noctum and Arsh Anubis.

