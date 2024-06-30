Nicole Kidman And Zac Efron Share Laughter With Joey King In A Family Affair Behind-the-Scene Footage

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman reunited in Netflix's romantic comedy A Family Affair after 12 years since they first collaborated in The Paperboy. Back then, Efron portrayed a young man who falls for Kidman's character, a woman in love with a convict. Furthermore, the team recently did some insanely funny bonding on set!

Efron shared a clip on his Instagram on Friday, June 28, 2024, to mark the film’s release, after which both Kidman and Efron could not stop cracking up as they witnessed the costar of the flick Joey King nail a silly stunt. The duo laughed hysterically as King (who plays Brooke’s daughter and Cole’s assistant, Zara) filmed what appeared to be the moment she learns of the characters’ surprising romance.

What was the funny video all about?

The super funny clip showed the High School Musical alum recorded, King screaming, hitting the doorframe, and falling to the floor, cracking up both Kidman and Efron, who watched her go down from behind the camera. Efron then turned the camera around and, through laughter, said, “Let’s go!”

Also laughing, Kidman then chimed in with a thumbs up and added, “That’s my girl!” as Efron joked that King “does all her own stunts.” That was so good,” he added as King walked towards the duo, also laughing.

In the comments, fans also joined in and found the video super funny. The clip also gained praise from her costar Liza Koshy, who wrote, “No floor pad, NOTHIN. Raw dawg.”

A Family Affair is funny yet entertaining as a film

Zac Efron labels the film as funny yet also romantic and entertaining as a genre. The film has Zac Efron portraying the role of an actor named Chris Cole, who happens to be the very demanding boss of his private assistant, Zara, played by Joey King.

Kidman and Efron's onscreen chemistry in the rom-com is seamless, natural, and fun. The film was initially supposed to be released on November 17, 2023, but due to the tiring strikes of SAG-AFTRA in 2023, the project became another one to have a strong impact on.

A Family Affair was released on June 28 and can be streamed on Netflix.

