'It Just Felt Very Safe': Zac Efron Reveals His Experience Working With Nicole Kidman In Upcoming Film A Family Affair

Zac Efron recently revealed his experience sharing the screen for the second time with legendary actress Nicole Kidman. Efron first worked with Kidman in their 2012 crime drama The Paperboy, and now he's starring alongside her in their upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair.

The actor said it was great working with Kidman and then joked about how it felt like they were picking up the story from their 2012 movie, noting that his character in that movie was madly in love with her. He said that now they get to play each other's love interests again and finish the story in a "comedic way."

Zac Efron reflects on sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair

In an interview with Screen Rant, Zac Efron opened up about working in his upcoming romantic comedy A Family Affair alongside his co-star Nicole Kidman. In the film, Efron plays the role of Chris Cole, while Kidman depicts the character of Brooke Harwood.

Both stars had previously played each other love interests in their 2012 film The Paperboy, so this upcoming movie marks the second time they will get to play lovers again.

The actor said that it was "amazing" working with Kidman. He also joked about that in The Paperboy, his character's "very much in love with her," and now they get the chance to finish that story in a more "comedic way," noting, "So we felt like we were picking up where we left off."

Efron said his onscreen collaboration with his co-star felt genuine and "natural," noting that he was captivated by her presence like one gets "hypnotized" by her.

The film director, Richard Lagravenese, had previously praised the actors and revealed how their on-screen chemistry felt natural. In an interview with SheKnows, Lagravenese shared that as a filmmaker, you take a chance to determine whether the chemistry will be present when actors reunite on set. He mentioned that in the case of Kidman and Efrom, he observed that the actors had great chemistry "from the very first moment they came back on set.”

Zac Efron shared he was "comfortable" filming intimate scenes with Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair

In a previous interview with People magazine, Zac Efron revealed that because he had already worked with his co-star Nicole Kidman in The Paperboy, he felt "very comfortable" filming intimate scenes with her in their latest movie, noting "it feels like you're there with someone that we have a very trusting relationship."

The outlet reported that Efron also recalled how Kidman contacted him and asked if he wanted to do this project together. He said he was honored "to get that call," noting, "That made my year."

Richard LaGravenese's upcoming film A Family Affair follows Zara Ford (Joey King), who finds out her mother, Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman), is having a romantic affair with her self-obsessed Hollywood star boss, Chris Cole (Zac Efron).

A Family Affair will premiere on Netflix on June 28, 2024.