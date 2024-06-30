Nicole Kidman Recalls Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup’s Wedding; Calls It ‘Fun And Beautiful’

Nicole Kidman is all hearts for the union of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, who tied the knot earlier this month after registering their marriage in 2023. In her conversation with People Magazine, Kidman revealed that she, along with other esteemed guests of Crudup and Watts, had flown to New Mexico to attend the ceremony on June 8.

A Family Affair actress Kidman shares a great bond with Watts, and their friendship dates back decades. Congratulating the couple, the actress took to her Instagram account and celebrated the couple’s union.

What did Nicole Kidman have to say about Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s wedding?

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Kidman revealed having a memorable time at the Divergent actress’ wedding with Crudup. The Eyes Wide Shut actress spilled the beans on a starry affair held in Mexico City to celebrate the newlyweds. Watts said, “We went to Mexico City. It was deeply memorable. It was just so beautiful to witness the marriage of Billy and Naomi. And a first wedding for both of them—isn't that crazy? So there you go.”

As Watts and The Morning Show actor tied the knot, the actress’ daughter, Sasha, whom she shares with her ex, Liev Schreiber, walked her mother down the aisle, as seen in the pictures shared by Justin Theroux.

The Impossible actress also shares her 15-year-old daughter, Kai, with Schreiber. Naomi Watts and The Salt fame actor called it quits in 2016 after dating for 11 years.

Naomi Watts on her wedding with Billy Crudup

Before hosting the wedding bash in Mexico City, Watts, on Live with Kelly and Mark, said that according to her, it was never to late to find love and get married. The duo had a simple courthouse ceremony before heading to Mexico City.

The actress, in her conversation with Kelly Ripa, confessed, "Nothing was planned because we wanted to keep it low-key. I even got my flowers from the bodega at the corner."

Watts and Nicole Kidman appeared on the same stage together at the AFI Life Achievement Ceremony, where the latter was honored. Noami Watts made an appearance at the ceremony to celebrate Kidman’s legacy in films.

