Nicole Kidman Says It's Important To Not Keep 'Sycophants' Around; Reveals Her Kids Are 'Supportive' But Honest With Their Feedback

Keith Urban has a lot of support from Nicole Kidman's adolescent children. She characterized them as "extremely supportive." Furthermore, she trusts her mother and daughters to give her honest feedback. Kidman is able to stay grounded and make sound decisions. This is mainly because she trusts their honesty.

Because of their honest opinions, sincere communication thrives in their family's environment. Kidman thanks them for their candor. This underlines the importance of creating relationships based on mutual respect and constructive criticism. This would help her grow emotionally and professionally.

Family support and constructive criticism

Kidman has two daughters, 13-year-old Faith Margaret and 15-year-old Sunday Rose. She mentioned that they are "really supportive."

Avoiding sycophants is key, as Kidman explained. She added, "It's not just about seeking overly critical feedback. We're all growing, as they say.” She made these statements to promote her starring role in Netflix's forthcoming romance comedy A Family Affair.

Kidman stated that the night had been particularly warm. She stated that her sister had arrived with her daughters, who were seeing a red carpet for the first time, and Keith. She also stated that all of her nieces and nephews had attended. Kidman expressed her delight that everyone in the family had arrived, emphasizing how much she enjoyed this phase in particular. She also claimed that the encounter had prompted her to reflect, which she admitted she did not typically do.

Kidman,57, and Zac Efron,36, who plays an egotistical Hollywood star attracted to the mother of his enduring personal assistant (Joey King, 24), fall in love in the film A Family Affair.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Efron discussed the importance of family in obtaining input. He said that he constantly turns to his parents for advice since, in his words, "Family is the best for feedback." Efron continued by saying that it's extremely wonderful to hear supportive words from them since he can be really hard on himself.

Kidman's AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman recently won the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles. There, she was recognized for her remarkable contributions to the movie industry.

She was surrounded by her extended family. This included her sister, nieces, and nephews. Kidman expressed deep gratitude for her family’s support throughout her career.

For her daughters, it was an emotional time. For the first time, they accompanied her on the red carpet. Her spouse, Keith Urban, went with her. The occasion was especially meaningful because of this family presence. It gave Kidman the chance to consider how she got from her first roles to winning an Oscar as an actress.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Daughter's Unique Nickname? Find Out