'I've Tried A Lot Of Things': A Family Affair Star Nicole Kidman Once Revealed Why She Did Botox But Did Not Like It

Nicole Kidman is almost 60 and still looks as flawless and stunning as she was before. Paparazzi hounded her entire life with rumors related to plastic surgery. However, she defied time and looks fresh in her latest Netflix project, A Family Affair. She recently confessed to using Botox which she completely disliked. With her absolute grace and exceptional talent, Kidman's Oscar stands as a testament more than the rumors.

Nicole Kidman confessed to experimenting with Botox but was unsuccessful

Nicole Kidman's beauty remained unchanged, she can still pull up a doll face even after decades. She stuns everyone with her gorgeousness. However, rumors were rife that she had undergone the knife. More so, the speculation about her looks continues with her charismatic appearance in A Family Affair, on Netflix, starring Zac Efron and Joey King. A Family Affair is now streaming on Netflix. Kidman had earlier spoken about the constant banter on appearance to Marie Clarie in 2007. She said, "To be honest, I am completely natural, I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen and I don't smoke, I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that."

But things took a turn a few years later when she spoke to a German Magazine called TV Movie (via TV Guide) that she had used Botox. But she did not like it at all and stopped it. She said, " I've tried a lot of things (to stop aging) but aside from sports and good nutrition, most things don't make a difference, I have also tried Botox. I didn't like my face afterward." Nicole Kidman manages radiant skin and a good physique by following a disciplined diet and exercise routine.

What's the secret behind Nicole Kidman's eternal glamour?

Many keep wondering about the secret to Nicole Kidman's beauty and how she does it. She believes in the magic formula of balanced eating, quality sleep, and exercise. Nicole Kidman shared her secret of not eliminating all the food groups but making good choices. She revealed in a Women's Health magazine interview.

Nicole Kidman on coming from a marathon-running family and being fit

"I go out on the tour bus [with Keith]. There's a lot of junk food on the bus … I'm just not someone that believes in denial. It's walking a path that's ultimately 80% healthy, 20% … sometimes it falls to 70, But that's why I think you have things like natural health remedies — you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy."

She further revealed that exercising has been a part of her life since she comes from a marathon-running family. Her father used to make her run laps of the oval. She enjoyed the entire processKidman believed in not being overly strict with her fitness regime. She prefers to go with the flow while being in shape and not missing out on life's pleasures.

