Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Strategy Behind Choosing Acting Roles To Avoid Burnout; Says She’s ‘Still So, So Passionate’ About Her Work

Nicole Kidman has recently been making headlines, whether for receiving the prestigious Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute or for her bold role in the upcoming erotic thriller Babygirl. While promoting the film, the Oscar winner caught up with E! News and teased her future career plans.

"I'm just still so, so passionate about what I do. I love acting, and I love being with people that are so inspiring," Kidman began. When asked if she ever felt burnout from acting during her more than four-decade-long career, she said there’s no burnout because of the varied range of scripts she’s offered.

"And a great script is a great script. I don't think it's burnout. It's more staying in a place of just [being] incredibly grateful for opportunities," she added.

Moreover, her recent work demonstrates her collaboration with diverse and international filmmakers. Earlier, in an interview, the Moulin Rouge! actress expressed her desire to work more with new and female directors.

"I love supporting women in their capacity now as writers and directors and really trying to balance that in the industry," she said during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

She also spoke about her recent collaboration with Babygirl’s writer and director Halina Reijn, calling it an exciting and bold experience. “I’m always looking to push out of my comfort zone,” she added.

Speaking to Variety in October, Kidman revealed why opportunities to serve others are important to her. She admitted that on a film set, she strives to care less about herself and more about other people. “I’m thinking, ‘I can create more work for people. I can create jobs for people,’” she added.

“I have the passion. I’ve just got to take care of my body. I wish I had superpowers because I would love to be everywhere,” she continued. In another interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed a list of directors she’d like to work with, which included names like Kathryn Bigelow, Spike Jonze, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Michael Haneke.

The Big Little Lies actress joked that she’d love to work with Martin Scorsese if “he does a film with women.” Babygirl is set to be released in theaters on December 25.