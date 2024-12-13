Nicole Richie Encourages Adele To Pursue Acting After Vegas Residency: 'She’s A Natural'

Adele and Nicole Richie have shared a close friendship for years, and now they may be collaborating on an exciting new project. According to an insider, Nicole is encouraging Adele to pursue acting as her Las Vegas residency comes to an end. The source exclusively told Life & Style that Nicole believes Adele has the talent to succeed in this new venture.

“Adele is a natural actress, and a lot of people, including Nicole, think she should use her time off from singing to explore that side of herself more,” the insider shared.

The two met when they were neighbors, and Adele revealed in a December 2021 Rolling Stone interview that Nicole played a key role in helping her adjust to life among fellow celebrities. Adele said at the time that Nicole Richie humanized her because she had avoided talking to anyone who was famous in any capacity because she thought that she herself wasn't.

Nicole and Adele’s friendship has blossomed into a playful and creative connection. The insider revealed that both frequently joke around and even create videos together.

According to the source, they put on a hysterical act in which they both play extremely over-the-top characters, similar to the modern version of Edina and Patsy from Ab Fab, an iconic British sitcom.

The insider also stated that they only share these videos with close friends, but everyone who has seen them believes they should make a show out of it since they are so funny.

While these clips remain private, Adele’s comedic talents have not gone unnoticed by her friends. Nicole is reportedly eager to see Adele bring this side of herself to a larger audience.

Adele has previously spoken about her interest in acting but has turned down several offers in the past. She’s been approached for biopics about famous singers, but those roles don’t appeal to her.

Adele stated in a previous interview that she is frequently approached with such offers. She went on to say that she feels it's too blatant and that anyone famous enough to have a biography made about them is setting themselves up for disaster.

Adele also rejected any roles that required her to sing. She explained that if they wanted her to sing as herself, then it would sound like her and not like them, and so she refused to do it.

With her Las Vegas residency wrapping up after two years, Adele now has the freedom to explore new opportunities, including acting. The insider hinted at the possibility of Adele and Nicole teaming up for a creative project, suggesting it could easily attract interest from networks.

