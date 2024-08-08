Nicole Richie Reveals Her 20-Year-Old Self Would 'Never Let Anyone' See Her Without Hair Extensions; Details Inside

When socialite Nicole Richie was in her 20s, she would not step out of her house without putting on hair extensions, a solution she resorted to because of her growing consciousness due to thin hair. While talking to PEOPLE magazine, Richie opened up about how her relationship with beauty has changed since her youth and what is her approach now that she has entered her fourth decade.

“When I look at my photos of myself in my 20s, the first thing that comes to mind is just how much I thought I needed between extensions and makeup,” Richie confesses to PEOPLE, adding that extensions were non-negotiable for her in the early days. “I would say, 'I can never let anyone see me without extensions, not even my animals' (since my hair is so thin),” she continued further. It would take her quite some time to put them on her scalp, so she would fall into the routine of taking them out at night and putting them back on the next morning.

Even though it was a tedious process, Richie does not hate her past self for opting for this. "I loved all that, and I think it's so much fun. I didn't need it, and I do think that I was still in a stage where I wanted to look like something else," Richie said in her confessional. But as the star has turned 42, she takes an approach that reflects her own. She now embraces her natural curly hair, embracing the health of her hair and skin. Now in her 40s, she wants to look as good as herself.

The daughter of singer Lionel Richie, Nicole Richie is best known for her appearance in the reality TV show The Simple Life, wherein she costarred with her childhood friend and fellow internet star Paris Hilton. In a surprise announcement, the two friends announced their return on screen for an unnamed reality television show, set to premiere on Peacock. They shared a cryptic promo video that riled up the fans. “New Era. Same Besties. 👯‍♀️ Coming soon to Peacock,” read the caption.

