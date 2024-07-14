Niecy Nash’s Daughter Dia Nash Reveals Why She Used 'Fake Last Name' At The Beginning Of Acting Career

Niecy Nash's daughter, Dia Nash, recently revealed that she initially used a 'fake last name' at the beginning of her acting career. Nash explained that during her first audition, she wanted to prove herself and her skills without anyone thinking she got roles because of her famous mother, noting that the Walk of Shame movie actress always supports her. Read on further to know more details!



Dia Nash reveals she used a 'fake last name' in her first audition

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dia Nash reflected on how she used a 'fake' stage name at the beginning of her acting career so that people wouldn't feel she got the job because of her Emmy Winning mother, Niecy Nash, who has undoubtedly led a remarkable career in the entertainment industry.

She said, "I think I used a fake last name," noting, "I want to do this as me." The actress shared that she used a different name, which didn't last very long, saying, "After that, I just kept it because my last name just sounds so nice."

Dia is best known for playing the character of Sandra Smith in Ryan Murphy's series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The actress has also appeared in a small role as Dr. Jamie Ryan in an episode of Never Have I Ever.

Dia Nash says she wasn't initially aware of the 'nepotism' narrative in Hollywood

Dia Nash also shared her thoughts on her mother, Niecy Nash's previous comments on nepotism. Earlier this year, The Beauty movie actress told Business Insider that she wants her children to earn their roles based on their skills, without feeling they got them just because of her. The actress mentioned that she told people that they "don't have to do my kids a favor."

The outlet noted that Dia revealed she wasn't initially aware of the 'nepotism' narrative in Hollywood. However, she acknowledged that her mother was telling the 'truth' about wanting her kids to earn their roles independently.

She also remembered the one career advice Niecy Nash gave her, noting that her mother told her, "Trust your gift, trust the things that you feel like you're led to do, and then everything else will fall in line."

Meanwhile, Dia Nash's upcoming film Sister Wife Murder, in which she starred as Chloe is set to premiere on Lifetime on July 13, 2024.

