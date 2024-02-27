Who Is Niecy Nash's Wife Jessica Betts? All About Singer As She Throws Emmy-Themed Party For Dahmer Star's 54th Birthday

Niecy Nash celebrated her birthday in a manner befitting her recent Emmy triumph, surrounded by the glitz and glamour of friends, family, and the entertainment industry's finest. On Friday, the Emmy-award-winning Dahmer star was treated to a fabulous affair at the Cameo Beverly Hills Hotel's Starlight Room to mark her 54th birthday. The night was put on by Nash's wife of four years, Jessica Betts and her family and close friends.

Who is Jessica Betts?

According to her website, Jessica Betts grew up in Chicago and started singing early in life, and at 16 she signed with a record label. She eventually moved to New York City, where she later met Nash, to pursue a music career. Betts performs both original music and covers, singing a blend of gospel, reggae, rock, pop and R&B. Aside from being a talented singer and songwriter, Betts is also a gifted guitarist and she taught herself to play.

After releasing her first single "Get Up" in 2000, Betts competed on the reality show The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott in 2005. The reality singing competition, hosted by the "Work It" rapper, aired on UPN for just one season.

In 2018, Betts acted alongside her future wife when she landed a small part on Nash's TNT comedy Claws. For Claws' season 2 finale, Betts shared a behind-the-scenes video of the pair on set. In the video, Nash was wearing her character's wedding dress while Betts sat next to her, singing and playing guitar.

Nash was featured in two of Betts' music videos, including "We Drip" and "Catch Me," which included Nash in a wedding dress and an audio recording of their wedding vows. In May 2022, Nash and Betts began working together on the Fox game show Don't Forget the Lyrics. Nash is the show's host, while Betts plays in the band.

The pair also worked on Nash's ABC drama The Rookie: Feds, where the two played lovers. Betts appeared in three episodes in October and November 2022, then returned for an appearance in April 2023 .On August 29, 2020, Nash and Betts tied the knot in the backyard of their California home. The pair said "I do" in front of 24 friends and family members.

In 2022, Betts spoke to TheGrio about the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in hip-hop. "My wife and I, we say all the time, representation matters, it really does," she said. "Because now I know that little young girl or that little young boy will see themselves in someone who is like myself, someone who is like my wife, or anyone! It's important to see yourself."

The year prior, Betts performed her song "Catch Me" at the GLAAD Media Awards.

"Love has no gender," she said in an interview with The Advocate in 2021. "It has no boundaries. And a person, regardless of whatever race or sex they are, should be free enough to love who you want to love and be very unapologetic about it."

Jessica Betts throws Emmy-themed birthday party for Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash told PEOPLE moments after her grand entrance in her birthday party, "I feel amazing.I walked in and did not know she took my Emmy speech and remixed it into an entire bop! And I'm like, what? I love being married to a musician."

"So first of all, it started at midnight. I got beautiful gifts at midnight and I would've cried my fake eyelashes off, but I had already taken them off," she says of her wife Jessica Betts gifting her. "I had champagne for breakfast, and she just paid attention to detail, with more presents this morning."

Another highlight of the day was the announcement of her scary new show with writer-director and Dahmer collaborator Ryan Murphy, who turned out for the party and gave a touching toast about their long Hollywood history together.

"Today is my actual birthday and the spookiest trailer ever dropped for my new project with Ryan Murphy, Grotesquerie," she said. "I'm like, what a better present? Is there one? I don't think so."

The party put her past Emmys dresses on display in the center of the room. Nash also shared how much the recent win meant to her and her career. "It meant that my peers could trust me with whatever the caliber of work is," she says. "When people think you're a one-trick pony and you get an award for doing something that they said you couldn't do, you feel validated. You feel like, 'I hope you guys know that whatever script you send, I got it and I got you.'"

