Nikki Glaser Is Excited To 'Lovingly Mock' Hollywood As Host For 2025 Golden Globes; 'Might Also Get Me Canceled'

As the final months of the eventful year 2024 draw to a close, people are already gearing up for 2025, and so are the award shows that are about to come in quick succession, starting in January.

First up, we have the Golden Globe Awards. According to USA Today, after roasting Tom Brady, comedian Nikki Glaser is all set to host the iconic award show and honor this year's commendable film and creative work that deserves recognition.

In a statement, Glaser described the Golden Globes as "one of my favorite nights of television," saying it's "one of the few times that show business not only allows but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so)."

"I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled)," she further added.

The popular comedian continued by saying that some of her favorite jokes of all time had come from Golden Globes monologues that said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear, from previous hosts like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais.

Glaser, who has been a staple name in comedy and roasting, has been a part of numerous Comedy Central roasts, having skewered stars like Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe

She also roasted Tom Brady during a Netflix special earlier this year and received universal praise for her set, during which she brutally mocked the NFL legend for his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The year prior, the Globes were hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael who also did a fabulous job when it came to his roasts, punchlines, and on-stage entertainment.

Glaser will be taking over Golden Globes hosting duties from comedian Jo Koy, who emceed the most recent ceremony in January 2024.

At the 2024 ceremony, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer won the final award, taking home Best Motion Picture - Drama, in addition to awards for Nolan, composer Ludwig Göransson, and stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., alongside films like Barbie and Poor Things. We are excited to witness who takes home the golden trophy this year!

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards are set to air on Sunday, Jan. 5, on CBS and Paramount+. The nominations will be announced on Dec. 9.

