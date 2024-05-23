‘They Have a Nice Supportive Relationship’: Gisele Bundchen Values Boyfriend Joaquim Valente’s Support Amid Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast

Gisele Bundchen appreciates the support from her rumored boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, following ridicule over her divorce from Tom Brady and rumored relationship with Valente.

A source recently revealed to ET that Bundchen, previously married to Brady, felt "disappointed" by jokes about her divorce during Netflix's special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where he appeared as a guest.

Now, amid this Netflix special, an insider has claimed that the Brazilian model values Valente's support and their ongoing alleged relationship.

Gisele Bundchen appreciates Joaquim Valente's support amid Tom Brady's Netflix roast

The former couple Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are creating headlines as recently, Brady appeared as a guest on Netflix's live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where the host of the show Kevin Hart, along with other hosts, joked about his divorce with his former wife.

In his roast, Hart begins by saying, “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire, or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9, you gotta do it.”

He then proceeded to mock his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, saying, “You know who also f***ed their coach? Gisele, she f***ed her karate coach,” he said, adding, “Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?”

Now, amid the release of this controversial Netflix special, a source recently told ET that Gisele Bundchen's new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, is showing his full support towards the model, who was reportedly offended by the jokes on Brady's Netflix special.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Told to Give Half Profit From Netflix Roast to Gisele Bundchen by the View Host

The source told the outlet, “Joaquim has been there for Gisele, and they have a nice, supportive relationship. Gisele is still taking things one day at a time and is protective of herself and her well-being, and more importantly, her kids' well-being.”

The source further revealed how The Devil Wears Prada actress values her relationship with Joaquim Valente, saying, “She is trying to be thoughtful when navigating next steps and is continuing to appreciate the loving relationship in front of her.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Tom Brady’s Ex-Gisele Bündchen’s BF Joaquim Valente? Exploring Supermodel’s Controversial Relationship That She REFUSES To Talk About

Gisele Bundchen opens up about her divorce from Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen and her now-former husband, Tom Brady, were once the hottest couples in Tinsel Town. However, they left their fans in shock and ended their 13-year marriage, finalizing their divorce in October 2022. After their split, there were several rumors that Brady's refusal to unretire from his NFL career caused the split.

However, the model shut these rumors, saying it was “the craziest thing I've ever heard.” In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, the 43-year-old model talked about her split from her former partner, noting, “It’s like a death and a rebirth."

She further revealed, “When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance.”