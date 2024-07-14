‘I’m Addicted': Nikki Glaser Reveals She Spent Above 60 Hours At Taylor Swift Eras Tour Shows Without Washroom Break

Nikki Glasser admitted to being a massive Taylor Swift fan. The Not Safe host recently revealed how she has attended 17 Eras Tour shows since the tour began.

The star had appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a guest when this conversation took place. She even bragged about sitting through the converts without taking bathroom breaks. Here’s what Nikki Glasser said about her experience attending the shows.

Nikki Glasser on attending Eras Tour Shows

Nikki Glasser revealed that she has been to 17 of Taylor Swift’s concerts since the Eras Tour started. “I know, I know! I’m addicted,” she admitted after revealing how many times she has seen the singer perform. The star shared how she goes to the shows during her “free time.” She appeared on the talk show when Kumail Nanjiani was serving as the host.

During her appearance on the show, Glasser shared how she has never taken a bathroom break while at the concerts. The star revealed how she has “never once” missed out on the 4-hour-long concert. She also joked while comparing her body to Taylor’s.“I don’t think she has time to go so I kind of like set my rhythms to hers,” she explained.

Nikki also told Nanjiani how her latest concert was the one she attended in Europe. “Europe just happened to be there while she was there,” she said jokingly.

She also opened up about why she does not like taking bathroom breaks when the Grammy singing winner is on stage. Nikki explained how she thinks she “has” to see Swift perform. The star also called the singer one of the “best performers who’s ever lived.”

Nikki Glasser praises Taylor Swift

Nikki gushed about Taylor during her conversation with Kimmel. She compared the singer to The Beatles. The TV host also revealed how she plans on attending as many shows as possible. “It’s the thing that makes me happiest in the world,” she added.

The star also revealed how her father does not like it when she compares Swift to the legendary British band. She also shared that her father is a “huge” Beatles fan. Nikki proceeded to talk about how her father cried “like a baby” while watching Swift perform.

