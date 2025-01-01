'No One Else Can...': Christina Aguilera Claps Back At Body Shamers With a Powerful Message

Christina Aguilera responds to backlash over her appearance with a powerful post inspiring fans to embrace self-love and be confident.

The 44-year-old singer and five-time Grammy winner ended 2024 by addressing the constant criticism surrounding her looks. On December 31, she posted a poignant video montage on Instagram for New Year's Eve, which features both the criticism she has received and the highlights of her year.

The video starts with screenshots of negative comments about her looks, but she immediately shifts to celebrating moments from her achievements. An empowering audio message accompanies the visuals, advising people to ignore the negativity and believe in self-confidence.

In her caption, Aguilera penned, "This year, doing something a little different. This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are."

The Genie In a Bottle hitmaker reminded her followers to control their own stories. She said that personal development requires effort as well as the acceptance of who one is; no one owns the right to ask for clarification on how anyone wants to live their life. Aguilera encouraged grace, patience, and respect toward oneself to be considered essentials in self-improvement.

She continued, "No one deserves an explanation. I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect. Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do. Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there."

Earlier this year, Aguilera shared with raw candor what it had been like to deal with the public's scrutiny of her body image. In an August interview with Glamour, she revealed how her early life as an artist, which constantly exposed her to commentary about her weight, was challenging.

According to her, industry expectations had tied up one's self-worth with one's size, and this reality, on many occasions, left her feeling judged by others as her body kept on changing with the years.

Now, Christina Aguilera says she has gained confidence to the point where she can ignore what others have to say. She told the outlet, "I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a f— about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business." She says learning to take up space unapologetically is essential, as other people's judgments should not determine self-worth.

