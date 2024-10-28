Christina Aguilera’s Weight Loss: Ozempic Rumors, Diet And More

The pressure the entertainment industry puts on celebrities regarding their appearance is extreme, teetering on the edge of harassment. You’re either too skinny or too thick, but never perfect. Christina Aguilera, who debuted at a very young age, has been objectified by fans who have associated her with a “sensual” image. The singer was slammed with mockery when she put on a few pounds and when she lost it all, she was accused of taking the help of medications to do so. Christina Aguilera’s weight loss received undue public criticism but she handled it rather professionally. The singer, who is in her early 40s, revealed that she is not simply concerned about how the public perceives her anymore. Before we dig deep into her weight loss journey, let’s take a peek at her professional accolades.

Who Is Christina Aguilera?

Christina Aguilera is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman who was born on December 18, 1980, in New York City. She is considered one of the greatest contributors to the Latin pop boom in America. The pop icon has been recognized globally for her musical talent. The Disney Legend debuted as a child on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993.

She rose to fame after singing the song Reflection for the movie Mulan. Her self-titled debut album garnered widespread public attention and she never had to look back. She stripped off her innocent image and leaned towards a more provocative and adult image when she released Stripped in 2002. Be it embracing the iconic Y2K fashion or advocating for the LGBTQ community, Christina has always been a trendsetter. She had publicly raised her voice against the ban on gay marriage.

Christina has repeatedly been referred to as “one of the greatest vocalists of the generation”. She has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has bagged numerous critically acclaimed awards, including five Grammy awards and a Billboard Music Award. She has famously appeared in movies like Zoe, Burlesque, Get Him to the Greek, etc.

She was raised Catholic. The singer was exposed to soul and blues music at a young age, which influenced her greatly. Aguilera participated in many contests and earned a name for herself.

She has been vocal about struggling with depression and body image issues all her life. The “Genie In a Bottle” singer married Jordan Bratman in 2005. The two parted ways in 2011 and they have a child together.

Christina Aguilera’s Profile

Name: Christina Maria Aguilera

Birthday: December 18, 1980

Age: 43 years

Birth Place: Staten Island, New York, United States

Parents: Shelly Loraine, Fausto Wagner Xavier Aguilera

Partner: Matthew Rutler

Children: Max Liron, Summer Rain

Christina Aguilera’s Weight Changes Over the Years

Christina has revealed that she faced backlash from the public because of “how skinny” she was when she was younger. She took those comments to heart and struggled with body image issues. But thankfully she doesn’t let these toxic opinions affect her anymore. She understands that the most important part of being a human is “embracing yourself”. Also, she loved her newly acquired curves when she entered her 20s.

Fans were surprised to notice that she had started to gain weight when she first became a judge on the popular show The Voice. Many reasons played a part in her unexpected weight gain:

Postpartum Weight Gain:

One of the key reasons why the superstar had gained a few pounds was the birth of her first child. Studies show that women tend to gain stubborn weight during their pregnancy and struggle to return to their previous weight even after giving birth. ( 1 )

Career Pressure And Divorce:

Christina had too much on her plate. She worked together with celebrity trainer Tee Sorge and lost pounds for her role in Burlesque. However, the movie did not do well at the box office. In the midst of the pressure, she parted ways with her long-time partner Jordan Bratman.

She received the opportunity to be a judge on The Voice not long after. Meanwhile, her music career also needed her attention. With so much going on, she didn’t have the time to pay attention to her own body and she regained the weight she worked hard to lose. Research shows that work stress can be a contributing factor to weight loss. ( 2 ).

When she reappeared in The Voice, fans were stunned to notice a remarkable transformation in the 43-year-old star’s appearance. One X user commented on her commendable alteration, calling her “the most beautiful pop star on earth”. Fans are delighted to notice how happy and healthy she looks.

But unfortunately, positive remarks are not all she got. Many accused her of using Ozempic, a popular diabetes medication used to control blood sugar level. Many celebrities use this drug to lose weight. Semaglutide, which is the key ingredient in Ozempic, helps lose weight ( 3 ). Aguilera, on the other hand, denies the rumors of indulging in the off-label use of this medication.

Christina Aguilera Weight Loss Diet Plan

Christina owes her weight loss to a strict lifestyle. She reportedly follows a rigid diet and a serious work-out regime. Let’s take a look at Christina Aguilera’s weight loss plan:

The Rainbow Diet:

Studies show that insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables is directly related to dietary risks and may lead to many diseases ( 4 ). Christina focuses on protein intake and eats lots of fruits and vegetables.

According to several reports, she followed the rainbow diet that includes eating a different colored food on every day of the week. The chart rotates between several colors including white, yellow, orange, brown, green, purple, etc. The diverse food items hold various food properties and help treat different ailments. Here are different food items attributed to different colors:

White: Cauliflowers, mushrooms, garlic, etc.

Orange: Carrots, pumpkins, apricots, sweet potatoes, etc.

Brown: Beans, lentils, etc.

Green: Broccoli, cabbage, bok choy, etc.

Purple: Beets, plums, blueberries, eggplants, etc.

Yellow: Bananas, pineapple, lemons, etc.

Red: Tomatoes, watermelon, strawberries, etc.

Workout Plan:

Christina pays equal attention to fitness and exercise. She engages in cardio exercises, which not only promote weight loss but also have cardiovascular benefits. They improve our hearts and take care of our mental well-being ( 5 ).

1. Jumping Rope:

It requires her to hold the two ends of the rope in her hands and hold them at hip level. Next, she twists her arms and jumps as high as she can, two feet at the same time. According to experts, it is a great beginner exercise that helps reduce body fat and also makes our waist toned ( 6 ).

2. Climbing Stairs:

This is another exercise Christina follows. Simply climbing up and down stairs on a daily basis can have a positive impact on our health. Not only does it help with weight loss, it also helps deal with stress ( 7 ).

3. Boxing:

Christina takes her fitness routine up a notch by incorporating boxing. Research suggests that such combat sports help aid in effective weight loss ( 8 ).

Along with an elaborate aerobic exercise regime, Christina also lifts heavy weights, which have helped her reduce body fat ( 9 ).

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

It’s high time we as fans learn to focus on a celebrity's work and what they have to offer, rather than degrading them for their appearance. Christina Aguilera’s weight loss was perceived negatively by many of her fans. As someone who has been in the public eye for so long, Christina has struggled with body image issues. But her method of dealing with trolls has evolved with time.

The way Christina Aguilera has dismissed the public's opinion about her body is refreshing to see. The singer hopes she has inspired her children to do the same. She struggled when she was younger and the negative comments about her body bothered her a lot. But she doesn't want her children to go through the same agony. 25 years into her career and she is still putting out enjoyable music for fans. She appears to be a lot happier and healthier and has decided to focus on her career and her family.

