Christina Aguilera Says She's Never Released Anything Just for 'Attention', Calls Out 'Corny' Moves by Celebs to Stay Relevant

In a recent interview, Christina Aguilera openly discussed the issue of celebrities feeling the need to be in the news every so often. She also expressed her disdain for people who are attention seekers.

She spoke to the publication Paper, where she shared intricate details about her creative process and professional expertise. She elaborated on how she has managed to take creative risks over the 25 years she has practiced as an iconic musician. Although Aguilera clearly understood that the audience might support or reject her work, she always followed her heart, making decisions that contributed to her art.

In several candid statements, Aguilera explained that, for example, her shocking decision to radically change her image and style with the release of the single Dirrty from the album Stripped in 2002 was never about making noise, grabbing curious looks, or anything of that sort.

She argued, "You can make these choices. You can make them to play it safe and go along with the flow, or you can do things that really move people and shake it up."

As per the Genie In A Bottle hitmaker, most other artists will always be scared to push their limits, with many opting for safer choices, while others will go the extra mile and get "dirty"—which is exactly what she has done. She added, "I don’t do things intentionally; I think it’s corny to do things just for pop culture noise and for attention to stay, quote-unquote, ‘relevant.’ That becomes its own weird animal that gets away from artistry, period."

Xtina emphasized that creating so-called commercial music—the kind that is repetitive and uninteresting—has never been her goal. The singer shared her viewpoint that musicians ought to connect with the society they live in and evolve out of necessity in this present age.

This tendency can be traced in the breadth of her oeuvre, from the adventurous 2010 album Bionic to the more soulful 2006 album Back to Basics. Each of these embodies a different “period” in the evolution of her creativity, as she continually morphs and explores.

Authenticity is important for Christina Aguilera. She stated, "People are comfortable with what they know, and when you change the script on them and change your sound—which I purposely did with every record—wanting to explore, wanting to experiment, and not wanting to stay the same. I didn’t want to be a one-dimensional ballad singer; I didn’t want to be known for one specific thing."

She also observed that she was proactive and daring to the extent of adopting different kinds of music and lyrics, even if it went against public approval.

