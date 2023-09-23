No one’s going to sign up for this...': When Taylor Swift opened up about why she thought she'd 'still be single' in 5 years

Taylor Swift is a renowned pop star who needs no introduction. Swift has sung and composed several sensational hits that continue to dominate the playlists of many across the globe. The singer however believes that she is most likely to be single in her future. In an interview with The Telegraph, Swift opened up about her views on her relationship status in future, highlighting that she was most likely to enjoy the company of her cats.

Taylor Swift on being single in her 30s

Taylor Swift shared her candid thoughts about her love life in a 2015 interview with The Telegraph . The superstar shared reasons as to why she believes she may still be single in her 30s. “I’ll probably still be single, let’s be honest. No one’s going to sign up for this and everything that goes with it. Like, “Hi, nice to meet you, want a date? Do you love camera flashes? I hope you do!” I don’t know what’s going to happen if I’m ever content in a relationship – no idea how that’s going to work.” Swift added, “I don’t even know if that’s possible with the life I have.”

Swift even went ahead to envision herself as a cat lady who never walks out of her home. She shared, “In five years’ time she’ll be so afraid of everything, that she doesn’t leave her house. She’s just surrounded by cats. So many cats, they’ve divided themselves up into armies and she wanders around lint-rolling the couch that no one’s going to sit on because she’s afraid to have people over.”

Taylor Swift on a music career in the 30s

Taylor Swift even shared her uncertainties about releasing a new album after the massive success of 1989. Swift even said at that time that she wouldn’t release an album if it was not “better than this one” The global pop star shared that if she finds true love of her life even after that she will find “complexities in her happiness”. Swift added, “I don’t think anything’s ever simple. Just because you’re happy in a relationship doesn’t mean that there aren’t moments of confusion, frustration or loneliness or sadness. Hopefully, if I ever find some sort of meaningful relationship, I’ll be able to still find inspiration, just through the everyday ups and downs.”

Taylor Swift's reflections offer a glimpse into the complexities of fame, love, and the future. While Swift did enter her 30s with a relationship status of being single, the superstar released multiple albums that continued to impress the audience.

ALSO READ: ‘She has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her’: Swiftie on Elon Musk’s desperate plea to Taylor Swift to post her music on Twitter/X